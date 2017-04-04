Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Ce tutoriel pour faire de la peinture pour enfants avec des ingrédients du quotidien fait fureur

les mamans créatives
Le blogue français "Les Mamans Créatives" propose une recette très simple de peinture maison à préparer soi-même, voire avec ses enfants. Vous saurez enfin ce qu'il y a dans vos pots de peinture et vous pourrez improviser de nouvelles couleurs en faisant vous-même le mélange.

Partagée sur Facebook le 31 mars, cette recette a déjà été visionnée plus de 300.000 fois et partagée par plus de 7000 personnes:

Pour vous lancer, rien de bien compliqué. Il vous faudra mélanger deux tasses de farine, une demie tasse de sel et un quart de tasse de sucre. Progressivement ajoutez, deux tasses d'eau. Répartissez le mélange dans plusieurs contenants et ajoutez les colorants alimentaires de votre choix.

Selon Marion Laplace, la créatrice de ce blog, cette peinture se conserve plusieurs mois.

Plusieurs blogs de parents proposent leur propre mélange, vous pouvez ainsi trouver de la peinture à base de fécule.

À vos pinceaux!

