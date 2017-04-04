A replica of the famous ring Mr. Big gave Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City 2". Get it here.

This ring ain't for the faint of heart. Get it here.

Nothing is more unique than a black diamond on a black band. Get it here.

There's plenty of detail to admire in this lovely ring. Get it here.

An elegant tribute to the Roaring Twenties. Get it here.

Make a statement with not one but two colours of diamonds. Get it here.

If you're looking for a more unique setting, this one is sure to set hearts aflame. Get it here.

We don't often see yellow gold bands paired with black diamonds but the effects can be spectacular. Get it here.

We love this ring because it looks like a crown. Get it here.

Save this one for a Valentine's Day proposal. Get it here.

Simple, but effective. Get it here.

Again, it's simple but the contrast with the silver band makes it stunning. Get it here.

This beauty will dazzle her. Get it here.

Not everyone needs a big diamond, but sometimes a bunch of small ones do the trick. Get it here.

For the girl who doesn't want a traditional princess cut diamond. Get it here.

If you're looking for a unique or vintage ring you'll never find anywhere else, than Etsy is your best bet. Craftsmen create gorgeous diamond rings for well within your budget (as low as $50) that are a fraction of the cost of the rings at the big jewelry stores. Our Pick: Floral Art Deco Diamond Engagement Ring (Pictured.) Shop here.

Designer rings for bargain price? Sign us up! Overstock gets oodles of merchandise and slashes the prices so that you can shop with a smile on your face. Diamond engagement rings go for as low as $37! Our Pick: White Gold Princess Cut Diamond Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

Oh, Walmart, we love you so much! The discount retailer is perfect for those of you who have a really specific budget, as their site sells engagement rings at all price points from under $50 to under $750. Our Pick: Black-And-White Diamond Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

Engagement rings sold by Amazon can go as high as $10,000 (but who wants to spend that much dough?). Thankfully, the online retailer also has much cheaper rings that retail for as low as $11 and they look spectacular. They also have free returns, just in case she says no. Our Pick: Sterling Silver Diamond Ring (Pictured). Shop here.

Budget Diamonds Online offers discount engagement rings that are easy on your wallet and on the eyes. One of the great features is that they offer only conflict-free diamonds and many of them are mined in Canada. (Just take note that you purchase the ring and diamond separately). Our Pick: Half Bezel Swirl Style Engagement Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

While their under $500 selection is lacking, Diamond Nexus sells an abundance of engagement rings in the $500-$750 zone, so if that's your comfort spot, then shop away! (Yes, they do ship to Canada.) Our Pick: Round Brilliant Cut Diamond (Pictured) Shop here.

Yes, along with Louis Vuitton bags, sports watches, autographed posters and everything under the sun, the online auction site also sells engagement rings which range from the wildly expensive to the absurdly cheap. Remember to read the seller's reviews to make sure you're not getting ripped off. Our Pick: Diamond-And-Gold Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

Zales has rings under $50 (!!!) which is reason enough to check out the site. Our Pick: Oval Amethyst and Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

You can find a diamond for any girl's tastes on this great site which sells rings at wholesale prices for as low as $55. Yep, it's really that amazing. Our Pick: Princess Cut Diamond Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

This site is good for when you want a clean, classic engagement ring that has no frills but is still beautiful to look at. And with deep discounts, you'll be hard pressed to find another site that has quality rings at these prices. Our Pick: White Gold Engagement Ring (Pictured) Shop here.

Kim got engaged to Kanye West on her birthday in L.A.

The "Glee" star is engaged to rapper Big Sean.

Olivier Martinez proposed to Halle Berry in 2012 with this unique emerald ring.

Keira Knightley's two-carat engagement ring, from now-husband James Righton is surprisingly modest. Knightley and Righton became engaged in 2012 and married in May. Post-wedding, Knightley added a yellow gold band to her ring finger for a trendy mixed-metal look.

Jessica Simpson's unusual engagement ring, from boyfriend Eric Johnson, features a ruby surrounded by diamonds. Simpson and Johnson have been engaged since 2010.

Anna Paquin's ring, from now-husband Stephen Moyer, features an unusual rustic diamond. Paquin and Moyer married in 2010.

"Heroes" actress Dania Ramirez said her fiance, director John "Bev" Land, designed her distinctive engagement ring. They married in February.

Rumors that Marion Cotillard was engaged to her boyfriend, French actor Guillaume Canet, swirled when she stepped out wearing this unique sparkler in 2010. They have yet to tie the knot.

TV host Louise Roe tweeted about her engagement in December 2012, sharing this photo with the caption, "Guys I have some exciting news to share, I am engaged! I was given my great-grandmother's aquamarine ring, i LOVE!" Her fiance is Abercrombie & Fitch model Josh Slack.

Prince William gave Kate Middleton the ring his mother, Princess Diana, chose when she became engaged to Prince Charles in 1981. William and Kate married in 2011, and we all have Kate to thank for making colored engagement rings so trendy!

Even Tom Hanks was stunned by Olivia Wilde's bling. The ring, given to Wilde in January by Jason Sudeikis, features a halo of emeralds.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, 1987

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson now

David Bowie & Iman, 1999

David Bowie & Iman now

Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan, 1986

Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan now

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick, 1987

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick now

Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman, 1982

Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman now

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne, 1984

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne now

John Travolta & Kelly Preston, 1990

John Travolta & Kelly Preston now

Warren Beatty & Annette Bening, 1991

Warren Beatty & Annette Bening now

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, 1996

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw now

Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas, 1995

Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas now

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith, 1991

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith now

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick, 1993

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick now

Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani, 1997

Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani now

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones, 1999

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones now

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor, 2000

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor now

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley, 1993

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley now

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos, 1997