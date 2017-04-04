Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Le diamant Pink Star vendu pour un record de 71,2 millions de dollars

 Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
Un diamant rose gros comme une prune, le "Pink Star", a battu le record mondial pour une pierre vendue aux enchères, atteignant mardi 71,2 millions de dollars à Hong Kong.

Le diamant de 59,60 carats est le plus grand diamant de sa catégorie jamais certifié par l'Institut américain de gemmologie (GIA).

"Sotheby's Hong Kong est très fier d'avoir obtenu ce record", a déclaré à l'AFP la présidente pour l'Asie de la maison de vente aux enchères, soulignant qu'il s'agissait d'un nouveau record mondial pour ce type de bijou.

David Bennet, président mondial pour la joaillerie internationale chez Sotheby's qui a dirigé la vente aux enchères, a évoqué une "vente historique".

pink star diamond

Les enchères ont débuté à environ 56 millions de dollars. La vente a duré cinq minutes avant que l'offre gagnante soit présentée au téléphone par un acheteur, suscitant des applaudissements.

Le "Pink Star" est un ovale étincelant extrait d'un diamant brut de 32,5 carats découvert par De Beers en Afrique en 1999. Il mesure 2,69 cm sur 2,06 cm et pèse 11,92 grammes. Selon Sotheby's, il avait été "taillé avec le plus grand soin: il a fallu près de deux ans pour révéler ce diamant magnifique".

Il avait déjà été vendu aux enchères par Sotheby's en 2013 à Genève pour 83 millions de dollars mais l'acquéreur, le diamantaire new-yorkais Isaac Wolf, avait fait défaut.

Le précédent record pour un bijou vendu aux enchères était détenu par l'"Oppenheimer Blue", une pierre de 14,62 carats montée en bague, adjugée à Genève par la maison Christie's pour 57,5 millions de dollars.

Discussions