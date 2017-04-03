Naomi Watts a donné une leçon à cette inconnue dans le métro
Quand vous croisez une personnalité, faites-vous partie de ceux qui dégainent leur téléphone (avec plus ou moins de discrétion) pour immortaliser cette rencontre? Sans demander l'avis de la star en face de vous? Si oui, prenez garde. Il pourrait vous arriver la même chose que cette inconnue dans le métro face à Naomi Watts.
Cette situation date de mai dernier mais était passée inaperçue jusqu'à ce dimanche 2 avril, lorsque le compte Twitter d'une fan a mis cote à cote deux photos publiées le même jour sur Instagram.
SHE! DID! THAT! pic.twitter.com/WWIKrH3Niy
— erin nicole (@ryderwatts) April 2, 2017
Dans ce tweet partagé et aimé plusieurs dizaines de milliers de fois, la première photo a été prise par une jeune femme assise face à Naomi Watts dans le métro new-yorkais. L'anonyme a immortalisé sa rencontre avec l'actrice de "Mulholland Drive" puis posté le tout sur les réseaux sociaux.
"La belle Naomi Watts dans le métro aujourd'hui", peut-on lire en légende.
La seconde photo se trouve sur le compte Instagram de Naomi Watts. "Tu te crois discrète, je t'ai vu", écrit l'actrice en partageant une photo de l'inconnue en face d'elle, loin d'être passée inaperçue.
À la place de l'arroseur arrosé seriez-vous mort de honte? Ou vous empresseriez-vous de vous réjouir d'être sur l'Instagram de Naomi Watts? L'anonyme a choisi la seconde option.
Naomi Watts n'est pas la seule célébrité à jouer des tours aux photographes amateurs. Le jeune acteur Cole Sprouse a par exemple créé un compte Instagram dédié intitulé "Duels d'appareils photo". Dès qu'il prend un fan sur le fait, la jeune star de "Riverdale" se venge et publie le résultat.
Eating in public is dangerous when my brother and I are together, mostly because duels are a constant occurrence. Have you ever had a photo taken of you while you were #UvulaDeep in a shake shack burger? No? Well it's #Lovecraftian, and it's something you inherently want to keep out of the private albums of kids with wayyyy too much liberty on #WorldWideWeb. This was the setting of our present duel. Female Zack and Cody here were trying to pull the ol' "casual selfie" technique, one that frames their target in the background of an otherwise Michelin portrait of one's many chins. I'll admit I always feel a bit guilt ridden when dueling children--it's a tad dubious to take the life of a child for social currency. #ItWillEventuallyBecomeNormalThough. They shot, I shot first. And while her back is turned, I'm sure the mother's maternal instincts had alerted her to her childrens' demise. #cameraduels #LittleDutchChildren #TheHaircutTranscendsGenerationGaps #pattyportraiture
#cameraduels #camouflage #notblendingin With almost no time to react, just as I take a seat on the subway I'm stirred by the sounds of elderly bickering. I look up to see, not two older folk, but two young people wrestling over a phone. Turns out they were fighting over who got to take a 'sneaky' shot. His camouflage didn't help him in the slightest. Perhaps it was the woman sitting next to him who, after the tussle, had thrown her legs on him in lusty defeat, but the the man seemed greatly bothered by something. Likely my victorious shit-eating grin.
