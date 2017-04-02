Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Le meilleur et le pire des poissons d'avril 2017 des vedettes

GIGI HADID
Le 1er avril 2017 a, évidemment, réservé son lot de petits canulars. Outre le - désormais traditionnel - relooking des stations de métro parisiennes, le ralliement surprise de Philippe Poutou à Emmanuel Macron ou le logiciel de reconnaissance du fromage français, les vedettes ont aussi su faire preuve d'originalité.

Comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessous, quelques stars américaines se sont prêtées au jeu du poisson d'avril. Au contraire, d'ailleurs, des célébrités françaises qui sont restées plutôt sages en cette année.

Gigi Hadid

Sur Instagram, la mannequin Gigi Hadid a publié un selfie montrant une nouvelle coupe de cheveux, très différente de l'habituelle. Avant d'avouer à ses fans qu'il s'agissait en fait d'une blague.

✄ ✄ ✄ happy April foolz fwends ;) :P

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

George Takei

L'ancien acteur de Star Trek a surpris ses fans en indiquant vouloir faire carrière en politique, en se lançant dans la course au Congrès.

Il a finalement avoué qu'il s'agissait d'une blague.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton s'est également prêtée au jeu du poisson d'avril. Vêtue d'une blouse de scientifique, elle fait la promotion d'une marque qui propose un produit "révolutionnaire": des micro-gouttes d'eau pétillante plus désaltérantes que n'importe quelle autre eau.

Puis dans une seconde vidéo, elle avoue s'être trompée, tout en vantant les bienfaits d'une célèbre machine, permettant de se fabriquer soi-même du soda.

D'autres personnalités américaines ont aussi partagé un poisson d'avril sur les réseaux sociaux, telles Katy Perry avec un faux "cover" de son quatrième album ou le nageur Michael Phelphs et son faux retour à la compétition pour les prochains Jeux olympiques.

"Je suis fière d'annoncer la couverture de mon 4e album! - - - - - Poisson d'avril!"


"Il y a des rêves/objectifs dont vous ne pouvez pas vous débarrasser... Après avoir beaucoup réfléchi, j'ai décidé de faire un autre retour, aux JO de Tokyo en 2020!"

"Poisson d'avril. Je ne suis pas en train de revenir, désolé de vous avoir donné des espoirs"

