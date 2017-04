Kardinal Offishall

A Tribe Called Red

Sarah McLachlan

Marianas Trench

Ruth B

Billy Talent

Comedian Russell Peters arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Juno Awards in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 2, 2017.

Musician Buffy Sainte-Marie arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Juno Awards in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 2, 2017.

Musician Shawn Mendes arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Juno Awards in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 2, 2017.

Alexis Young, of the band "Youngblood," arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Juno Awards in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 2, 2017.

Jus Reign arrives on the red carpet before the JUNO awards at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 2, 2017.

Chantal Kreviazuk

The Weaves

Zedd

Ammoye

Barbra Lica

DJ Kaytranada

Jess Moskaluke

Tragically Hip

Tanika Charles

Warren Dean Flandez

Leslie Feist

Karl Wolf