Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Les médailles des Olympiques de 2020 à Tokyo seront faites de métaux recyclés

 |  Par La Presse canadienne
Publication: Mis à jour:
MEDALS
SonerCdem via Getty Images
Imprimer

Les organisateurs des Jeux olympiques de 2020 à Tokyo ont commencé à récupérer des appareils électroniques qui seront utilisés dans la production des médailles remises aux athlètes.

Le nageur Takeshi Matsuda et le paranageur Takuro Yamada ont participé à une cérémonie au centre-ville de Tokyo, samedi, lors du lancement de la campagne.

"Il s'agit d'un brillant projet qui va transformer les vieux téléphones jetés en médailles qui seront chéries par les athlètes, a déclaré Matsuda, quadruple médaillé olympique. Je suis très heureux de participer au projet, tout le monde peut participer aux Jeux."

Le comité organisateur soutient qu'il va récupérer huit tonnes de métaux bruts qui permettront d'obtenir environ deux tonnes de métaux purs afin de produire les 5000 médailles qui seront remises lors des Jeux de Tokyo.

Les citoyens peuvent remettre leurs appareils électroniques désuets ou qu'ils ne souhaitent plus garder, incluant les téléphones intelligents, les appareils photo numériques et les ordinateurs portables.

Des boîtes de collecte ont été installées à travers le pays. La collecte prendra fin au printemps 2019 ou dès que l'objectif de huit tonnes a été atteint.

LIRE AUSSI:
» Une cure minceur pour les Jeux olympiques de Tokyo?
» Le 1er ministre japonais se transforme en Mario pour les JO de Tokyo
» Oubliez les JO de Rio, ceux de Tokyo seront complètement fous


Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
La cérémonie de clôture des Jeux olympiques de Rio 2016
sur

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING/

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. TSRIO2016 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

    Athletes pose for photos during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

  • Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

    Athletes pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

  • Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

    Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

  • Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

    An artist meets with athletes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

  • Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

    Plumed figures appear as part of the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

  • Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony

    A dancer performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Athletes attend the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Athletes attend the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 Olympic Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Recognition of the Volunteers segment during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 closing ceremony

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Mariene De Castro sings as the Olympic torch is extinguished by a waterfall during the Rio 2016 closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2016. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

  • Rio 2016 closing ceremony

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: during the Rio 2016 closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2016. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

  • OLY-2016-RIO-CLOSING

    Izabel Goulart performs during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

  • OLY-2016-RIO-CLOSING

    Izabel Goulart performs during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

  • OLY-2016-RIO-CLOSING

    Izabel Goulart performs during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. The Olympics rings are seen as fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    The extinguished cauldron is seen in front of Candelaria Church during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

  • OLYMPICS-RIO/CLOSING

    2016 Rio Olympics - Closing Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Fireworks go off above the stadium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions