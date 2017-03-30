Au Venezuela, un affrontement politique toujours plus intense

Opposition supporters hold placards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. The placards (L-R) read "Deaf", "Blind" and "Dumb". "CNE" on the placards refers to the National Electoral Council. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Henry Ramos Allup (3rd L), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), speaks during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Empresas Polar workers gather at the main gate of one of its brewery in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Jesus Torrealba (C), secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), speaks during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (L) greets supporters as he arrives to a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Jesus Torrealba (C), secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), speaks during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a Council of Ministers meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 13, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) speaks during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) attends a Council of Ministers meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 13, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

People queue to try to buy basic food items outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

People queue to try to buy basic food items outside a supermarket in Caracas, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

A Venezuelan soldier stands guard next to people forming a line to try to buy cornmeal flour and margarine at a pharmacy in Caracas March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

People queue to try to buy basic food items outside a supermarket in Caracas March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during a rally in support to the Venezuelan government's housing programs at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 11, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Venezuela's opposition marches to pressure a recall referendum against President Maduro.

An opposition supporter reacts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter puts stickers depicting the country's constitution on a Venezuelan National Guard truck during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A riot policeman fires into the air during clashes with opposition supporters at a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter shouts towards riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" (in reference to the revocatory referendum) shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) argues with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man shows a cardboard box crafted to depict an empty refrigerator to indicate the shortage of products, during an opposition march in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 14, 2016. The protesters are demanding that electoral officials accelerate the certification of the petition signatures that would kick off a recall of President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Henry Ramos Allup, president of the National Assembly, center, takes part in an opposition march in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 14, 2016. The protesters are demanding that electoral officials accelerate the certification of the petition signatures that would kick off a recall of President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "Maduro leave already......you are a nightmare!" during an opposition march in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 14, 2016. The protesters are demanding that electoral officials accelerate the certification of the petition signatures that would kick off a recall of President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A National Guard soldier's shield is covered by the Spanish message: "Peace, freedom," written by a protester during an anti-government march in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

An anti-government demonstrator shouts insults at National Guard soldiers behind a fence that blocks demonstrators from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Anti-government demonstrators push against Bolivarian National Police blocking them from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Bolivarian National Guard soldiers block anti-government protesters from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Bolivarian National Police advance as they fire tear gas at anti-government protesters to keep them from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A National Guard soldier's shield is covered by the Spanish message: "I love you, freedom," written by a protester during an anti-government march in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A bodyguard for opposition leader Henrique Capriles is aided by Capriles' supporters after police fired tear gas to keep demonstrators from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching against the country's administration, demanding that election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuelans react to the effects of pepper gas after riot police fired the gas to repel marchers protesting against the government, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Thousands are marching against the country's socialist administration, demanding that elections officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. On Wednesday, law enforcement cordoned off the electoral building opposition leaders had planned to march to. Opposition leader Henrique Capriles is pictured in baseball cap, back center. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles, right, reacts to the effects of pepper gas as he is led away by his bodyguards after police fired the gas to repel marchers protesting against the government, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Thousands of Venezuelans are marching against the country's socialist administration, demanding that elections officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. On Wednesday, law enforcement cordoned off the electoral building opposition leaders had planned to march to. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Anti-government demonstrators argue with Bolivarian National Police blocking them from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A bodyguard for opposition leader Henrique Capriles is helped up by Bolivarian National Police after police fired tear gas to keep anti-government demonstrators from reaching the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Anti-government demonstrators paste stickers of Venezuela's constitution on a fence placed by security forces blocking their march to the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A protester holds a sign that says in Spanish: "Any mandate is revocable" during an anti-government march in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The opposition is marching to demand election officials start counting signatures that could lead to a presidential recall vote. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)