Plus de cinq millions de réfugiés syriens
Plus de cinq millions de Syriens, soit environ un quart de la population, sont devenus des réfugiés, a annoncé jeudi l'ONU, alors que des ONG exhortent de nouveau la communauté internationale à accroître son aide.
"C'est une étape importante", a résumé la porte-parole du Haut-Commissariat de l'ONU pour les réfugiés (HCR) en commentant ce nombre record de réfugiés.
"Alors que le nombre d'hommes, de femmes et d'enfants ayant fui six années de guerre en Syrie a franchi la barre des 5 millions, la communauté internationale doit faire davantage pour les aider", a lancé le HCR.
La guerre en Syrie a déclenché la plus grave crise humanitaire depuis la Seconde guerre mondiale, avec plus de 320 000 morts en six ans et des millions de déplacés. Le pays comptait 22 millions d'habitants avant la guerre.
Malgré une baisse d'intensité des combats dans plusieurs régions, "la situation n'est pas encore assez sûre pour que les gens puissent retourner chez eux. Nous voyons encore chaque jour des gens être déracinés", a souligné à l'AFP Alun McDonald, le porte-parole régional de Save the Children.
Il a regretté que la communauté internationale, incapable de régler le conflit, a failli à augmenter son aide au fur et à mesure que la crise humanitaire s'aggravait, fermant au contraire de plus en plus les frontières, notamment en Europe.
Près de trois millions de Syriens sont réfugiés en Turquie, le pays voisin le plus affecté, selon le HCR. Moins de 10% d'entre eux ont été accueillis dans des camps, tandis qu'une majorité vit dans les villes, dont plus de 500 000 à Istanbul.
Plus d'un million ont fui au Liban et 657 000 en Jordanie, mais les autorités d'Amman évaluent leur nombre à 1,3 million. Ils sont par ailleurs plus de 233 000 en Irak, plus de 120 000 en Egypte et près de 30 000 dans les pays d'Afrique du Nord, selon le HCR.
Les enfants affectés
Dans un communiqué conjoint avec des organisations syriennes, l'organisation Oxfam a appelé jeudi à apporter plus d'aide aux pays voisins de la Syrie.
Sa directrice exécutive, Winnie Byanyima, a appelé "les pays riches à afficher leur soutien aux voisins de la Syrie qui ont accueilli ces réfugiés et à relocaliser au moins 10% des réfugiés syriens les plus vulnérables d'ici la fin 2017".
"Il s'agit d'une crise qui dure et les financements ne suivent pas", a déploré la porte-parole d'Oxfam à Beyrouth, Joëlle Bassoul, à l'AFP. "Avec moins de ressources, nous devons aider maintenant plus de personnes".
Les ONG et l'ONU mettent également régulièrement en garde contre les conséquences à long terme de la crise, tout particulièrement sur les enfants.
"Un million d'enfants réfugiés syriens ne sont pas scolarisés (...) et ils sont ceux qui devront contribuer à reconstruire la Syrie pour la prochaine génération", a indiqué M. McDonald, de Save The Children.
Outre ces cinq millions de réfugiés, des millions d'autres Syriens sont déplacés dans leur propre pays.
La plupart ont été obligés de fuir les combats entre les différents acteurs en conflit, et d'autres ont été déplacés à l'issue d'accords en rebelles et régime. Plus de 30v000 personnes doivent ainsi être évacuées dans les prochains jours de quatre localités assiégées.
Déclenchée en mars 2011 par la répression de manifestations pro-démocratie, la guerre en Syrie s'est progressivement complexifiée avec l'implication de groupes jihadistes, de forces régionales et de puissances internationales, sur un territoire très morcelé.
Aucune solution n'est en vue pour le conflit malgré plusieurs rounds de négociations indirectes entre régime et opposition sous l'égide de l'ONU, dont l'un est en cours actuellement à Genève.VOIR AUSSI:
-
A wounded Syrian boy receives treatment at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A wounded Syrian boy receives treatment at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A wounded Syrian boy receives treatment at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
TOPSHOT - A wounded Syrian boy receives treatment at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
TOPSHOT - A Syrian woman and children walk past damaged buildings following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, evacuates a child following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
TOPSHOT - Syrian children run for cover following reported government air strikes on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, evacuate a child following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man comforts a wounded child at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, evacuates a child following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
TOPSHOT - A wounded Syrian child cries as he receives treatment at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
-
TOPSHOT - A Syrian man comforts a wounded child at a make-shift hospital following reported government shelling on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of the Syrian capital Damascus, on October 26, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany (Photo credit should read ABD DOUMANY/AFP/Getty Images)
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter