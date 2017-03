Un pêcheur philippin est secouru après deux mois perdu en mer

Filipino fisherman Rolando Omongos, 21, arrives at the Manila International Airport on March 29, 2017. A Filipino fisherman cast adrift in the high seas by a storm survived for nearly two months by drinking rainwater as he helplessly watched his uncle die beside him, the survivor's mother said March 25. The PNG Post Courier newspaper, quoting local police, said a fishing vessel found Rolando Omongos, 21, adrift and without food on a boat on March 9. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS (Photo credit | NOEL CELIS via Getty Images