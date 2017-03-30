Bonne fête Céline Dion ou 49 ans de style! (PHOTOS)
Ce jeudi 30 mars, Céline Dion fête ses 49 ans, nous lui souhaitons une bonne fête. Et c'est aussi l'occasion de revenir sur l'évolution du style de notre star préférée - et il a sacrément changé.
Notamment depuis l'été dernier, la star fait désormais affaire avec Law Roach qui compte parmi les stars qu'il habille Ariana Grande ou encore Jessie J. Cette sommité des tendances qui a révolutionné le style de Céline vient a d'ailleurs d'être nommé parmi les 25 stylistes les plus influents des tapis rouges selon le Hollywood Reporter . Ça pose un homme, non?
Céline Dion oscille entre robes et couture et looks pile dans le mille des tendances.
Celine Dion pictured in Dublin, Ireland in 1988. She was in the city competing for Switzerland during the Eurovision Song Contest (which she won, naturally). As you can see, Celine is rocking not only a shin-length trench coat, but suede kitten heels and a neck scarf. Incredibly chic, incredibly elegant.
Speaking of Celine in 1988, she also dazzled in this black sequin, long-sleeved frock with a chained belt (which we totally need in our closets).
Okay, we all know patched denim is back in style. And Celine did it before all of us. From florals to hearts, Celine's printed patches are the epitome of '90s fashion.
The year is 1992 and "Beauty and the Beast" is at its prime. Singing her hit song from the film with Peabo Bryson, Dion donned a white, princess-like dress for the occasion. With voluminous curls and all that tulle, the look may have been a bit too kitschy for Celine, but we're okay with that.
Celine gets married to Rene Angelil, and the dress is one of the most dramatic we've ever seen. Like, can we PLEASE talk about that headpiece for just one second?! Reportedly, the crown weighed seven pounds and consisted of 2,000 Austrian crystals. Whoa.
Like the trendsetter she is, Celine was rocking the power suit before it was one of the hottest red carpet ensembles. Leaving her tuxedo jacket open, the pop star shows off a sparkling (and totally sexy) bralette.
Racy! Celine wasn't afriad to take a risk with this sheer, red hot number at the T.J. Martell Foundation Awards.
Celine shines bright like a diamond at the 67th Academy Awards in this dazzling gown that has a ultra-sultry plunging neckline.
What can we say? This look is legendary and we're just gonna leave it at that.
Celine channels her early 2000s pop star with a tasseled belt and side bangs.
A thigh-high slit? Cutouts on the side? A low neckline? Someone totally rocked it at the 2004 World Music Awards! Va-va-voom Celine!
Celine owns it in a satin jumpsuit and neck scarf at the 2006 Chris Aire fashion show.
Dazzling in a mini gold dress for her Vegas residence at Caesars Place, Celine knows how to catch the fashion industry's attention.
The perfect outfit for those nights in Paris, Celine rocks a pair of dark washed denim with a leather jacket and a fur stole.
With her new stylist Law Roach taking over, Celine is seen running through the streets of Paris during Couture Fashion Week in a killer Fendi coat and skinny denim. And those nude heels? Great choice.
Decked out in Dior, Celine solidifies herself as a fashion icon in this all black ensemble. Slay.
