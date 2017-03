This is such a beautiful polished amethyst geode, I almost don't want to sell it 😂💜 Amethysts gentle energy promotes peacefulness, happiness and contentment that brings inner strength and emotional stability. Its also great at preventing addictions to certain behaviours and substances. Amethyst is known to increase spiritual and psychic connections, by helping to make a clear connection between the earth and other realms. Amethyst is known to help with sleep issues, relaxation and is a great spiritual protection stone.

A post shared by Gaias Crystal Portal (@gaiascrystalportal) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:06am PDT