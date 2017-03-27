Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Feist rendra hommage à Leonard Cohen à la cérémonie des prix Juno

 |  Par La Presse Canadienne
Publication: Mis à jour:
La chanteuse Feist rendra hommage à Leonard Cohen à la cérémonie des prix Juno, ce dimanche.

L'Académie canadienne des arts et des sciences de l'enregistrement a indiqué que la chanteuse revisitera l'un des classiques du défunt.

Parmi les artistes qui présenteront un prix lors de la soirée enregistrée à Ottawa se trouvent Buffy Sainte-Marie, Chantal Kreviazuk, Jazz Cartier, Jim Cuddy et Sam Roberts.

Feist devrait dévoiler son prochain album studio le 28 avril.

Le rockeur Bryan Adams et le comédien Russell Peters animeront la cérémonie, qui récompensera les meilleurs artistes canadiens de la chanson.

