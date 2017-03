«Orange is the New Black»: une actrice et une scénariste se marient

Major congrats are in order for @OITNB's @whododatlikedat + @lomorelli! 😍 We're sharing the first exclusive pic from their stunning Palm Springs wedding - and how amazing do these two look in custom @csiriano?! Check out our Stories to get all the wedding details! #marthaweddings 📷: @josevilla | 📋: @bethhelmstetter

A post shared by Martha Stewart Weddings (@martha_weddings) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT