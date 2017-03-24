Voyez une lionne tenter d'attaquer des touristes dans un zoo (VIDÃ‰O)
La fosse qui les sÃ©pare, frontiÃ¨re entre l'homme et l'animal, ne lui a pas fait peur et a bien failli Ãªtre franchie. Les visiteurs du parc thÃ©matique Biopark Estrella, dans l'Ã©tat d'Hildalgo au Mexique, ont vu une scÃ¨ne hors du commun au moment d'observer deux lions du zoo.
Alors qu'ils circulaient dans une voiture Ã travers le parc, leur attention a Ã©tÃ© captÃ©e par le comportement d'Elsa, une lionne du parc rescapÃ©e d'un cirque. Ils s'arrÃªtent pour contempler celle qui, perchÃ©e sur le bord de sa colline, tient tous ses sens en alerte.
Les hurlements remplacent les rires Ã l'instant oÃ¹ celle-ci tente de les attaquer en sautant par-dessus la fosse qui les sÃ©pare. PrÃ©sent Ã bord de la voiture, Jan Adrian Diaz a filmÃ© l'intÃ©gralitÃ© de la scÃ¨ne avant que celle-ci ne se retrouve sur Youtube ce mercredi 22 mars.
Fort heureusement pour les spectateurs, la lionne est trop loin pour pouvoir atteindre l'autre bord. Elsa tombe directement dans la fosse puis se relÃ¨ve en boitillant. Les employÃ©s du zoo ont par la suite indiquÃ© qu'Elsa n'Ã©tait pas blessÃ©e.
Arturo Moar, le porte-parole du zoo, a indiquÃ© au Daily Mail que le zoo n'a jamais connu de problÃ¨me avec les lions. Leurs sauts atteignent prÃ¨s de 5 mÃ¨tres pour une fosse qui en mesure 7.
