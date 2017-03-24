Vous pourrez retourner sur le Titanic, mais ça coûtera cher
En voyant le film Titanic, qui n’a pas eu envie d’aller explorer le célèbre bateau qui stagne au fond de l’océan depuis son naufrage en 1912.
Si vous avez les moyens, il sera bientôt possible de le faire grâce à quelques compagnies touristiques.
La firme de voyage de luxe Blue Marble Private, en collaboration avec le responsable de visite guidée OceanGate Inc., a planifié des expéditions dans les profondeurs de l’océan pour 2018 et 2019, selon son site Web.
Les touristes chanceux, seulement neuf à la fois, se rendront à 4000 mètres de profondeur dans un sous-marin en titane et fibre de carbone pour explorer le pont supérieur du paquebot ainsi que le grand escalier.
L’expédition qui dure huit jours, commence à Terre-Neuve et inclut plus de trois jours de plongée, qui durent trois heures chacune, indique la compagnie dans un communiqué de presse obtenu par CNN.
(Photo: Ralph White/Getty Images)
Les touristes pourront voir les énormes hélices et cheminées du navire en plus du champ massif de débris qu’il a laissé.
Le premier voyage prévu en mai 2018 affiche déjà complet, mais il est encore possible de réserver des dates ultérieures pour une somme de 105 129$ US (environ 140 000$ canadiens).
Selon la compagnie, ça équivaut, après inflation, au coût d’un billet en première classe sur le voyage inaugural du Titanic.
« Beaucoup moins de gens ont visité l’épave du Titanic que le nombre de ceux qui ont escaladé l’Everest », stipule le site de Blue Marble Private.
Si vous ne réussissez pas à réserver une place dans ledit sous-marin, la société de concierge de luxe Bluefish propose des visites similaires en 2018 et 2019.
Les passagers passeront leur première nuit à St John avant de montrer à bord d’un navire et de plonger jusqu’au fond de l’océan pendant environ 12 heures à bord d’un sous-marin spécial en nickel.
Ils auront aussi droit à des présentations et des repas raffinés.
-
In this April 10, 1912 file photo, the liner Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage to New York City.
-
Five days into her journey, the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,500 people.
-
The Titanic leaves on her maiden voyage in this 1912 file photo.
-
In this April 1912 file photo, crowds gather around the bulletin board of the New York American newspaper in New York, where the names of people rescued from the sinking Titanic are displayed.
-
As a 2-month-old baby, Millvina Dean was wrapped in a sack and lowered into a lifeboat from the deck of the sinking RMS Titanic. Dean died in 2009.
-
This is an undated photo showing the bow of the Titanic at rest on the bottom of the North Atlantic, about 400 miles southeast of Newfoundland.
-
This April 2, 2010 image provided by RMS Titanic, Inc., shows the bow of the RMS Titanic on the ocean floor during an expeditions to the site of the tragedy.
-
"Rust sickles," icicle-like structures of rust show the effect the years, underwater, have had as they obscure two portholes of the R.M.S. Titanic.
-
This is a view looking down on the deck of the R.M.S. Titanic between the number 2 and number 3 stack where the deck suddenly hinges downward at right towards the tear, at which point the stern separated from the rest of the ship.
-
Large icicle-like structures hang from the side of the Titanic.
-
Pipes and the captain's bathtub are shown in this July 2003 photo, of what remains of the captain's cabin on the Titanic more than two miles underwater in the north Atlantic.
-
Plaques left behind by visiting expeditions, seen in this July 2003 photo, are positioned near the telemotor on the deck of the Titanic more than two miles underwater in the north Atlantic.
-
The giant propeller of the sunken Titanic lies on the floor of the North Atlantic in this undated photo. The propeller and other portions of the famed ship were viewed by the first tourists to visit the wreck site in September 1998.
-
This September 12, 2008 image provided by RMS Titanic, Inc., shows one of the propellers of the RMS Titanic on the ocean floor during an expedition to the site of the tragedy.
-
This September 1, 2009 image provided by RMS Titanic, Inc., shows a ships telegraph from the Titanic on the ocean floor during an expeditions to the site of the tragedy.
-
These lifeboat cranes were used to hoist the ship's wooden lifeboats over the side and into the water during Titanic's sinking. Many of the boats launched soon after the sinking were not close to full, as passengers refused to believe the seriousness of the situation.
-
Debris litters the hull of the Titanic's stern, peeled outward by the force of the great ship's destruction.
-
Dr. Robert Ballard, best known for his discovery of the Titanic, is speaks at the Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration in Mystic, Conn. in 2004.
-
A bollard is illuminated by Alvin on the submerged hull of the sunken Titanic in 1986. Alvin is a manned submersible vehicle used during the exploration of the wreckage.
-
These portholes on a portion of the ship's hull looked into first class cabins on Titanic's C deck are a part of the "Titanic:The Artifact Exhibition" at the Metreon in San Francisco.
-
A gold plated Waltham American pocket watch, the property of Carl Asplund, is seen in front of a modern water colour painting of the Titanic by CJ Ashford at Henry Aldridge and Son auctioneers in Devizes, Wiltshire, England Thursday, April 3, 2008.
-
A girl plays next to a monument for the Irish immigrants to the United States, as she and her family waits in Cobh, Ireland, to greet disembarking passengers of the MS Balmoral Titanic memorial cruise ship at its first stop, Monday, April 9, 2012.
-
A cruise carrying relatives of some of the more than 1,500 people who died aboard the Titanic nearly 100 years ago set sail from England on April 8, 2012 to retrace the ship's voyage, including a visit to the location where it sank.
-
Wearing period costumes, Bpassenger Jacki Free holds her daughter, name not given, as the MS Balmoral Titanic memorial cruise ship sails from Southampton, England.
-
Carl Grant, 11, raises his hat to the media as people gather at Belfast Lough, Northern Ireland to a attend a religious service at the exact spot were the Titanic was launched 100 years ago.
Le prix pour une plongée en 2005 était de 59 680$ US par personne, mais le prix pour les voyages futurs n’a pas été précisé.
L’épave qui a 105 ans ne pourra cependant pas toujours égayer les touristes. Les bactéries et les champignons mangent progressivement la coque du navire, tandis que les mollusques grignotent le bois, selon National Geographic. Les courants forts du fond de l’océan déstabilisent également le navire, et l’eau salée corrode la coque en fer.
« Je pouvais voir quelques trous sur le pont il y a quelques années, a indiqué le co-chef d’une expédition archéologique organisée en 2010, P.H. Nargeolet, à National Geographic. Ces trous deviennent de plus en plus grands comme le courant va et vient et exerce sur eux un frottement 24 heures par jour. »
Ce voyage avait été organisé en partie pour constater la détérioration du navire.
(Photo: Omikron Omikron via Getty Images)
Ceux qui s’inquiètent des dommages que leur visite pourrait causer ou sont stressés de descendre aussi bas sous l’eau pourront bientôt visiter le Titanic d’une autre manière en visitant une réplique grandeur nature du paquebot actuellement en construction en Chine.
Un séjour sur ce faux navire sera probablement beaucoup moins cher aussi. Le China Daily rapporte que les clients intéressés ont pu précommander leurs billets en 2005. Il en coûtait alors 3000 yuans, soit environ 600$ canadiens, pour un billet en classe économique.VOIR AUSSI :
Également :