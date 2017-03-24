Les gourous du fitness à suivre sur Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Qui dit retour des beaux jours, dit retour des maillots. Et si vous voulez avoir un ventre un petit peu plus tonifié, c’est le temps de vous y mettre. Besoin de motivation? Tour d’horizon de nos comptes Instagram préférés d’entraîneurs et d’athlètes à travers le monde.

Le réseau social est déjà saturé de monde partageant leurs bonnes habitudes de vie, mais il y en a une poignée qui nous inspire quand vient le temps de se mettre à l’exercice. Des phrases de motivation, des entraînements amusants, des histoires inspirantes… Découvrez nos gourous fitness préférés :

Legs destroyed today but the twiggies need to grow! Almost worse than 10RM Back Squat, that legit stole my soul, were the Front Rack Tempo Step Ups! 😵 Don't let the empty bar fool you! Those things were killing both me AND @sweeney9586 😫😂 Oh! And Happy Hump Day 😘🍑 Une publication partagée par Quiana Welch (@chuckiewelch) le 22 Févr. 2017 à 13h44 PST

The vision to see opportunities where others see obstacles. The strength to overcome setbacks. The power to help others rise. #GetGoing #TomTom Une publication partagée par Adam Rosante (@adamrosante) le 10 Mars 2017 à 10h17 PST

YESSSSSSSS!!! Another Monday. Make it yours. Make it awesome. #motivationmonday Une publication partagée par Andy Speer (@andyspeer) le 20 Mars 2017 à 6h05 PDT

When no one is watching, perform like your every move matters. Because that is actually when it matters most. 📷:@kamilbialous #mondaymotivation #thesweatlife #wegotgoals #getfitwithgiddy Une publication partagée par Gideon Akande (@getfitwithgiddy) le 20 Févr. 2017 à 6h19 PST

#Repost @henryleutwyler ・・・ Let's end the year with beauty. HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone and all my respect and ❤️✌🏻to you Misty @mistyonpointe 🍾 #2017 #mistycopeland Une publication partagée par Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) le 1 Janv. 2017 à 19h06 PST

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 Pic by @ewillphoto Une publication partagée par rondarousey (@rondarousey) le 27 Déc. 2016 à 10h33 PST

Sunday stretch! One of my New Years resolutions was to stretch more. I use to do hours a day as a dancer. In our busy lives it's so easy to not make time. Looking forward to the antigravity yoga class! Have a great Sunday everyone! 🙏🏻#bodybysimone #simonedelarue #sundaystretch Une publication partagée par Simone De La Rue (@bodybysimone) le 12 Mars 2017 à 8h20 PDT