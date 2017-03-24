Circa 1956, American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Circa 1957: Family studio portrait of married American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter Carrie Fisher.

CIRCA 1957: Debbie Reynolds attends an event with daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles,CA.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during Debbie Reynolds sighting at the Town Hall, New York City for the School Benefit at Town Hall - November 6, 1972 at Town Hall, New York City in New York City, New York, United States.

12th February 1972: Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

13th March 1973: Debbie Reynolds smiles with her children, actor Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher, as they attend the opening night party for the Broadway musical revival 'Irene,' in which Reynolds starred, New York City.

Debbie Reynolds and son, filmmaker Todd Fisher, and daughter, screenwriter Carrie Fisher, arrive at a luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute.

Debbie Reynolds with Carrie Fisher backstage of The Shrine Audition.

Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 'Postcards from the Edge' Century City Premiere on September 10, 1990 at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinemas in Century City, California.

Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher after Reynolds' star in the live theatre and stage category was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremonies January 13, 1997.

Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during 11th Annual American Comedy Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, pose as they arrive for Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson, Nevada February 27, 2007.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of HBO's documentary 'Wishful Drinking' at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on December 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Carrie Fisher (nd her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada.

Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds attend the press preview reception for her final Hollywood Motion Picture Collection Auction at Debbie Reynolds's Dance Studio on May 14, 2014 in North Hollywood, California.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her granddaughter Billie Lourd and daughter Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

