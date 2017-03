L'auteur de l'attentat de Londres était connu des services de sécurité

A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman lies injured after a shottingt incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville