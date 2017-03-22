Megan Fox attend les livreurs comme ça selon elle (PHOTOS)
Megan Fox a une délicate attention pour les livreurs. Dans sa publication Instagram du 21 mars, l'actrice de 30 ans a donné un coup de chaud à ses abonnés en portant de la lingerie vinyle. "Quand tu ouvres la porte au livreur", s'amuse-t-elle en légende.
Cette tenue, fortement inspirée de l'univers S&M, a déjà remporté plus de 162.400 "J'aime" sur le réseau social. Cette mère de trois garçons, entre quatre ans et huit mois, s'amuse aussi de sa vie de maman, via le hashtag #momlife.
Beaucoup de livreurs seront sans doute déçus d'apprendre qu'il s'agit seulement d'une publicité pour la marque de lingerie Frederick's of Hollywood. Megan Fox est en contrat avec l'entreprise américaine. Ambassadrice, collaboratrice et copropriétaire, elle est également l'égérie de la nouvelle collection. Bien qu'elle n'ait pas pris part à la création de la ligne qu'elle porte sur ce cliché, la belle prépare une collection capsule.
"J'ai tellement hâte de révéler ma première campagne de Frederick de Hollywood", déclare-t-elle dans un communiqué. "Le tournage en belle lingerie aux côtés de la photographe Ellen von Unwerth a été une grande opportunité. Je ne peux pas attendre que les fans voient la nouvelle collection", s'enthousiasme Fox.
"Ma campagne pour Frederick's of Hollywood a été lancée. Restez à l'écoute pour plus d'informations, y compris ma collection personnelle à venir pour le vacances de 2017".
