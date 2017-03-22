Two-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams worked as a Hooters girl when she was 18. The actress waited tables to save up money for her first car.

"Glee" star Naya Rivera posed nude for a May 2013 interview with Allure magazine, in which she confessed the Hooters job made her feel self-conscious.

Before Hef, "The Girls Next Door" and a move to Vegas, new mom Holly Madison had Hootie. The restaurant chain named the former playmate one of the top Hooters girls of all time in 2008.

The "Bachelor: On The Wings of Love" winner Vienna Girardi was a Hooters girl before her big break on the show. Though she dumped Jake, the reality star recently teamed up with Scott Disick for an alligator hunting adventure.

Jude Law met Samantha Burke in New York City back in 2008. The Hooters girl and model gave birth to a daughter, Sophia, with the actor.

Leeann Tweeden wore the white and orange then dabbled in modeling before her seven years on Fox Sports Net's "Best Damn Sports Show Period."