Le tout premier Hooters de Montréal ouvre (enfin) ses portes sur la rue Crescent
On nous l’avait annoncé l’été dernier, l’ouverture a été retardée, mais le voici, le voilà finalement prêt à accueillir ses premiers clients. Le restaurant Hooters a discrètement ouvert ses portes lundi dernier sur la rue Crescent au centre-ville de Montréal.
Au menu : les traditionnelles serveuses légèrement vêtues, les ailes de poulet signature (à volonté les lundis), et une ambiance de fête.
La célèbre chaîne de restauration américaine qui avait déjà une succursale à Greenfield Park sur la Rive Sud de Montréal (la seule au Québec) a annoncé sur Facebook que son établissement montréalais serait ouvert tous les jours de 11h à 3h du matin.
Parions que l’endroit sera bondé lors du prochain week-end de la Formule 1 dans la métropole.
Voici un aperçu du personnel :
