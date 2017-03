Employees at Brussels' international airport in Zaventem gather for a memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the twin Brussels attacks by Islamic extremists on March 22, 2017.Belgium marks the first anniversary of the Islamic State bombings in Brussels, one at the airport and the other in the metro, in which 32 people were killed and more than 320 wounded with ceremonies showing that the heart of Europe stands defiant. / AFP PHOTO / BELGA AND AFP PHOTO / Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo | EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images