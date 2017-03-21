Les aisselles de Wonder Woman sont loin de faire l'unanimité

ADVERTISEMENT

La bande-annonce du nouveau Wonder Woman - dévoilée le 11 mars dernier - a attisé la curiosité de nombreux fans, mais a aussi entraîné la colère de nombreux autres. La raison? Les aisselles de la comédienne Gal Gadot si vous ne les aviez pas remarquées.

Dans l'une des scènes de combat, l'héroïne, interprétée par Gal Galot, montre des aisselles impeccablement épilées. L'extrait en question est visible à partir d'une minute et 45 secondes.

Les gens se sont empressés de réagir.

The most CGI part of the Wonder Woman trailer is how clean her armpits are pic.twitter.com/ZuasoEVPD7 — Sarah Sosland (@imrebranding) March 13, 2017

D’autres se sont étonnés: pourquoi la super héroïne saurait comment raser ses aisselles puisqu’elle vient d’une île recluse et n’aurait jamais été soumise aux standards de beauté.

Wonder Woman should have leg hair + armpit hair. If she came from a place with no male standards of beauty she wouldn't gaf about body hair — Joshua Bruckner (@SirJoshington) August 13, 2016

controversial hot take:

i wish #WonderWoman had visible armpit hair.



she was raised on an island of women w/no schick advertisements! — Paul Roth in LA 💸 (@paulidin) March 12, 2017

Cela dit pourtant certains fans, il est plausible que le personnage de Wonder Woman ait des aisselles poilues.

wonder woman would prolly have armpit hair imo — chris (@GanjaGhost420) March 12, 2017

Leaked screenshot reveals what Wonder Woman's armpits looked like before they were digitally altered by the patriarchy. pic.twitter.com/V4nZ07heaj — マイル (@martian_munk) March 18, 2017

If Wonder Woman was an Amazon, wouldn't she have leg and armpit hair? — Bob Farrell (@weirdbobfarrell) May 22, 2014

Sometimes I look at Wonder Woman in comic books and I ask, "Diana, where is your armpit hair?" — Malediction Mel (@DybbukStay) January 3, 2014

Avant même que la bande-annonce voie le jour, les fans s’interrogeaient pourquoi Wonder Woman avait les aisselles imberbes dans les livres.

Pour d’autres, les aisselles de Wonder Woman ne devraient pas avoir de poils, dans la mesure où dans les livres elle n’en a pas, il n’y a donc aucune raison qu’elle en ait dans le film.

"should Belle be lesbian?"

"should Wonder Woman have armpit hair?"

"should-"

NO. ENOUGH. It's not canon so stop! IT IS NOT CANON! — Detective Hoy (@officialhoyalty) March 18, 2017

Pour d’autres encore, Wonder Woman, amazone – inspirée de la Grèce ancienne – période à laquelle on se rasait les poils du corps.

#WonderWoman

The Amazon's are from ancient Greece. Women shaved their whole bodies back then, so no armpit hair on Diana. — Theo Ghoststone (@tghost54) March 17, 2017

Pour d’autres enfin, il y a tellement d’autres préoccupations plus capitales que ces considérations “poilues”.

Woman make 77%.

Women abused in certain countries.

Right to choose.



Nah. Let's complain about #WonderWoman not having armpit hair. pic.twitter.com/uvg2KfEA4u — Chris McCullough (@GrigLager) March 18, 2017

Le 20 mars dernier, Katherine Timpf, journaliste et présentatrice pour Fox News, a relancé la polémique avec un article publié sur le site National Review. Elle y contre les arguments dits "féministes" sur les dessous de bras de Gal Gadot. "Il n'y a pas de débat sur le physique de Wonder Woman parce qu'elle est telle que DC Comics l'a souhaitée en 1941. Elle a toujours écrasé ses adversaires et a toujours eu les aisselles épilées. Si vous ne l'aimez pas telle quelle est, inventez votre propre héros qui ne se rase pas", estime-t-elle.

Autres arguments...

Why doesn't #WonderWoman have armpit hair?

Because she's an Amazonian, not a savage. — J. Nieves (@JasonNieves) 21 mars 2017

"Pourquoi Wonder Woman n'a-t-elle pas de poils aux aisselles? Parce que cet une Amazone et pas une sauvage"

#WonderWoman

The Amazon's are from ancient Greece. Women shaved their whole bodies back then, so no armpit hair on Diana. — Theo Ghoststone (@tghost54) 17 mars 2017

"Les Amazones viennent de la Grèce antique. Les femmes s'épilaient l'intégralité de leur corps. Donc Diana n'a pas de poils aux aisselles"

Quand d'autres, préfèrent en rire...

On est là, avec nos ptits problèmes de la vie

alors qu'y'en a qui se battent pour que la Warner ajoute du poil aux aisselles de #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/AeaA9F3hlo — Thibault Brock (@thibaultbrock) 17 mars 2017

People upset about #Wonderwoman not having armpit hair because it isn't realistic. SHE THROWS CARS AND FLIES. — Patrick Gunn (@SonOfUhGunn) 21 mars 2017

"Les gens sont pas contents parce que Wonder Woman n'a pas de poils aux aisselles et que ce n'est pas réaliste. ELLE JETTE DES VOITURES ET VOLE"

De quoi faire encore jaser avant de découvrir "Wonder Woman" sur les grands écrans!

