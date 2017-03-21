Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Les aisselles de Wonder Woman sont loin de faire l'unanimité

La bande-annonce du nouveau Wonder Woman - dévoilée le 11 mars dernier - a attisé la curiosité de nombreux fans, mais a aussi entraîné la colère de nombreux autres. La raison? Les aisselles de la comédienne Gal Gadot si vous ne les aviez pas remarquées.

Dans l'une des scènes de combat, l'héroïne, interprétée par Gal Galot, montre des aisselles impeccablement épilées. L'extrait en question est visible à partir d'une minute et 45 secondes.

Les gens se sont empressés de réagir.

D’autres se sont étonnés: pourquoi la super héroïne saurait comment raser ses aisselles puisqu’elle vient d’une île recluse et n’aurait jamais été soumise aux standards de beauté.

Cela dit pourtant certains fans, il est plausible que le personnage de Wonder Woman ait des aisselles poilues.

Avant même que la bande-annonce voie le jour, les fans s’interrogeaient pourquoi Wonder Woman avait les aisselles imberbes dans les livres.

Pour d’autres, les aisselles de Wonder Woman ne devraient pas avoir de poils, dans la mesure où dans les livres elle n’en a pas, il n’y a donc aucune raison qu’elle en ait dans le film.

Pour d’autres encore, Wonder Woman, amazone – inspirée de la Grèce ancienne – période à laquelle on se rasait les poils du corps.

Pour d’autres enfin, il y a tellement d’autres préoccupations plus capitales que ces considérations “poilues”.

Le 20 mars dernier, Katherine Timpf, journaliste et présentatrice pour Fox News, a relancé la polémique avec un article publié sur le site National Review. Elle y contre les arguments dits "féministes" sur les dessous de bras de Gal Gadot. "Il n'y a pas de débat sur le physique de Wonder Woman parce qu'elle est telle que DC Comics l'a souhaitée en 1941. Elle a toujours écrasé ses adversaires et a toujours eu les aisselles épilées. Si vous ne l'aimez pas telle quelle est, inventez votre propre héros qui ne se rase pas", estime-t-elle.

Autres arguments...

"Pourquoi Wonder Woman n'a-t-elle pas de poils aux aisselles? Parce que cet une Amazone et pas une sauvage"

"Les Amazones viennent de la Grèce antique. Les femmes s'épilaient l'intégralité de leur corps. Donc Diana n'a pas de poils aux aisselles"

Quand d'autres, préfèrent en rire...

"Les gens sont pas contents parce que Wonder Woman n'a pas de poils aux aisselles et que ce n'est pas réaliste. ELLE JETTE DES VOITURES ET VOLE"

De quoi faire encore jaser avant de découvrir "Wonder Woman" sur les grands écrans!


