Vanessa Hudgens a changé de tête... (PHOTO)

Publication: Mis à jour:
La comédienne américaine - star de High School Musical - a déjà arboré une crinière blonde, rouge, aux épaules - et désormais une chevelure brune ultra longue. Autant dire qu'elle n'a pas peur du changement.

La star a partagé ce cliché d'elle sur Instagram. Une coiffure qu'elle doit au salon Nine Zero Salon et aux deux pros des cheveux: Riawna Capri et Nikki Lee. Ce serait pour les besoins d'un prochain rôle. Vanessa Hudgens est absolument ravissante avec cette nouvelle crinière qui lui caresse la taille.


Hair for the next 🎥🎥😍 @nikkilee901 @riawna @ninezeroone

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on


Les cheveux ultra longs, est-ce une tendance à suivre? Allez savoir? Mais une chose est certaine, ce ne sera pas simple de démêler de telles chevelures entre soleil et baignades. Être une naïade demande des efforts.


Vanessa Hudgens
sur
Image affichée


