Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Le président d'Uber démissionne

 |  Par Radio-Canada.ca
Publication: Mis à jour:
UBER
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Imprimer

Jeff Jones a quitté l'entreprise de San Francisco seulement sept mois après son embauche, a annoncé un porte-parole dimanche. Uber vit plusieurs crises depuis quelques semaines, notamment en lien avec des allégations de harcèlement sexuel fréquent de la part de ses employés.

À VOIR AUSSI

Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Uber lance son service de véhicules autonomes
sur

  • Uber safety driver Zachary Rearick sits in a self driving Uber after taking journalists on a ride through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A self driving Uber drives on Pittsburgh's Northside during a media preview, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A self driving Uber drives on Pittsburgh's Northside during a media preview, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Uber safety driver Zachary Rearick takes journalists on a drive through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh in a self driving Uber, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A journalist gets in a self driving Uber for a ride during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A self driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Uber safety driver Zachary Rearick, left, and vehicle operator Paul Rocchini take journalists on a drive through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh in a self driving Uber, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Starting Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2016 dozens of self-driving Ford Fusions will pick up riders who opted into a test program with Uber. While the vehicles are loaded with features that allow them to navigate on their own, an Uber engineer will sit in the driverâs seat and seize control if things go awry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions