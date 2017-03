If you really want to perfect your pizza-making skills you need to start with the basics. Once you can master a perfect pizza margherita, you will be ready to make any type of pizza. Since this simple dish requires such a minimal amount of ingredients, it's crucial that all of them are good quality because their flavors will shine through. Get the Pizza Margherita recipe

Winter flavors take over in this seasonal pizza recipe. Sweet potato puree is a natural replacement for tomato sauce -- both just so perfectly sweet. And once you try it this way, you might just never go back to the traditional recipe. Get the Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza recipe

There is something extra special that happens when you grill pizza -- it brings you closest to a wood-oven pizza taste. But in the winter, some of us can no longer use our grills. Well, pulling out your grill pan can also get you an excellent result -- extra-crispy restaurant quality crust. Get the Individual Grill Pan Pepperoni Pizzas recipe

This pizza recipe skips a step by using pita bread in place of the pizza dough. While this will give your pizza a different result, it is a great alternative if you find yourself without a lot of time. But don't think you will be missing out on taste -- topping these with pancetta, white bean, rosemary and garlic makes for a winning flavor combination. Get the White-Bean-and-Pancetta Pizza recipe

Don't think for a second that this pizza is going to be one of those healthy, not-so-tasty veggie pizzas. That just isn't the case with this recipe. Mozzarella and salty caciocavallo cheese provide a rich flavor, black olives and peppery broccoli rabe give it depth, and a healthy dollop of heavy whipping cream ensures that this pie is going to come out of the oven creamy and rich. Get the Delfina's Broccoli Rabe Pizza recipe

Can't decide between a turkey sandwich or pizza? Well, this recipe allows you to enjoy both dishes at once. Turkey meat is tossed in a combination of mayonnaise, spicy mustard, honey and garlic powder before it tops the pizza. Get the Spicy Mustard Turkey Pizza recipe

This pizza is packed with flavors. Not only does it have a layer of rich tomato sauce beneath the melted mozzarella cheese, but dollops of basil-y pesto top this pizza off. With meatballs and broccoli, this pizza has something for everyone. Get the Pesto Meatball Pizza recipe

If you like an eggplant parmesan sub, you are sure to love this pizza. Despite its delicious results, this recipe is a healthy take on pizza -- and the beloved sub sandwich. A whole-wheat crust is used in place of white, and there is a minimal amount of cheese. Get the Eggplant Parmesan Pizza recipe

A Thai twist on the classic, this recipe uses surprising ingredients to top the pizza. Peanut butter, soy sauce and ginger come together to provide a tasty alternative to the traditional Italian favorite. Get the Thai Chicken Pizza recipe

White pizza is the lighter version of the more common tomato-based pie. Without the sauce, the ingredients that top the pizza make all the difference. In this recipe, arugula and prosciutto -- a perfect match -- really shine. Get the Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza recipe

What do people like more than pizza? Their own personal pizza. With your own pizza, you don't have to worry about who is taking the bigger slice -- or worse, who is going to get the last piece. Everyone can top their pizza as they wish -- meat lovers can load up on pepperoni and sausage, vegetarians with peppers, spinach and olives. Get the Personal Pizzas recipe

Pepperoni is arguably the most popular pizza topping there is -- making it one of the most ordered pizzas. This recipe keeps the beloved flavor, and presents it in a breadstick form. While it is not the same as pizza, it might be a little bit easier -- and a lot less mess -- to eat while watching the game. Get the Pepperoni Bread recipe

Most of us know those s'mores -- the genius combination of marshmallows, milk chocolate and graham crackers -- from hanging around the campfire. But, let's be honest. They are always a little too messy, a little too sticky and just plain hard to assemble. Well, if you turn that s'more into a pizza, all those problems are solved. Get the S'mores Pizzas recipe