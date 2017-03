Ce changement de look révolutionne la vie de cet itinérant!

Michael Manitowabie 42, panhandles on his corner in downtown Toronto as he has done (according to him) for 20 years.

A homeless man walks outside the a subway station in Montreal on June 6, 2013.

Homeless Joe, as he likes to be called, poses for a photo in front of his handmade shelter under a GO train track in Toronto on May 17, 2012.

A man sits bundled up in the cold on Yonge Street just north of Lakeshore Blvd. in Toronto.

Peter Prevost, center, wipes his tears as pastor Dorothy Lewis prays at Potter's Place Mission on West Hastings Street in Vancouver on Feb. 12, 2010.

Chris relaxes during breakfast time at the Toronto Friendship Centre.

72-year-old Horace Prince stops in for a hot turkey lunch at the Scott Mission in Toronto on Dec. 25, 2012. The Mission has been serving hot Christmas meals for the needy and homeless since 1941.

Derek George is losing his on and off home in the Salvation Army's Hope Shelter in Toronto. George is among 124 homeless men who will be displaced.

John Bowley stands outside of Osgoode Hall in Toronto where he often sleeps. Bowley is a homeless alcoholic and recovering heroin addict.

John Stephen Funke (right) carries his breakfast back to his seat at the Toronto Friendship Centre. After 40 years, the drop-in centre for the homeless is slated to lose city funding.

Clifford Seymor enjoys a hot turkey lunch at The Scott Mission in Toronto.

Homeless Joe, as he likes to be called, sits on his bed in a handmade shelter under a GO train track where he lives in Toronto on May 17, 2012.

A woman wheels her cart along West Hastings Street in Vancouver on Feb. 12, 2010.

Donny is a homeless man who has thousands of dollars in provincial offences tickets that in some cases add up to tens of thousands of dollars. Mike is receiving help from the Fair Change Community Services legal clinic in Toronto.

Homeless people battle the first extreme cold weather alert of the season in downtown Toronto.

A homeless person sleeps in front of a Toronto store.

A homeless man in Toronto protects himself from the rain with plastic.

Street people nap on a Toronto street.

A homeless person sleeps near a steam grate on the corners of Victoria and Queen Street as Toronto braces for the first cold weather alert of 2012.