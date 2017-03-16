Sophie Grégoire Trudeau aux hommes: «Nous avons besoin de vous»

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive to the Immigrant Services Society, a charitable organisation that provides targeted programs for refugees, women, children and youth, during their Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 25, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Young Canadians reception and celebration at the Telus Gardens during the Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 25, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau leave the Immigrant Services Society, a charitable organisation that provides targeted programs for refugees, women, children and youth, during their Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 25, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at Victoria Airport to greet the British Royal Family on Sept. 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a meeting of senior Canadian Leaders at Governement House on Sept. 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the Official Welcome Ceremony for the Royal Tour at the British Columbia Legislature on Sept. 24, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.

Cheng Hong, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau pose for pictures before the state dinner at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, Sept. 22, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau speaks during the Global Citizen Concert to End AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Sept. 17, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, right, and daughter Ella-Grace, back centre, arrive in Beijing on Aug. 30, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, back right, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, left, and daughter Ella-Grace, back centre, are greeted as they arrive in Beijing on Aug. 30, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire and Ella-Grace walk atop a section of the Great Wall of China during visit in Beijing, Sept. 1, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire and daughter Ella-Grace wave as they arrive in Shanghai, Sept. 1, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and kids Hadrien, Ella Grace and Xavier take part in the Pride Parade in downtown Vancouver, B.C. on July, 31, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wave back to attendees during Canada Day celebrations, as children Xavier and Ella-Grace look on, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on July 1, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his children Xavier and Ella-Grace, and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau cheer during the Canada Day noon hour entertainment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a kiss during the Canada Day noon hour entertainment on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wave back to attendees during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, July 1, 2016.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau dances with Governor General David Johnston as Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly, left, looks on during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, July 1, 2016.

Governor General David Johnston, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau dance during the noon hour entertainment during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, July 1, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears the maple leaf on his socks while his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's outfit is accented with red during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, July 1, 2016.

President Barack Obama, second from right, arrives with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at Parliament Hill, Wednesday, June 29, 2016 in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left to right, his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston, right, and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau joke on stage during the annual Press Gallery Dinner at the Canadian Museum of History on Sat., June 4, 2016 in Gatineau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau joke on stage during the annual Press Gallery Dinner at the Museum of Nature on Sat., June 4, 2016 in Gatineau.

KASHIKOJIMA, JAPAN - MAY 26: In this handout image provide by Foreign Ministry of Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe (R), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd R) and wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (2nd L) attend the cocktail event during the G7 Japan 2016 Ise-Shima summit at the Shima Kanko Hotel on May 26, 2016 in Kashikojima, Japan. In the two-day summit, the G7 leaders are scheduled to discuss the pressing global issues including counter-terrorism, energy policy, and sustainable development. (Photo by Foreign Ministry of Japan via Getty Images)

Partners of the G7 summit meetings participants - Christiane Juncker (L), wife of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Joachim Sauer (2nd L), husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Akie Abe (2nd R), wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pose for a photograph next to Ujibashi bridge during a visit to Ise-Jingu Shrine in the city of Ise in Mie prefecture, on May 26, 2016 on the first day of the G7 leaders summit. World leaders kick off two days of G7 talks in Japan on May 26 with the creaky global economy, terrorism, refugees, China's controversial maritime claims, and a possible Brexit headlining their packed agenda. / AFP / POOL / TORU HANAI (Photo credit should read TORU HANAI/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, second left, visit the Meiji Shrine, escorted by a shinto priest in Tokyo on Tues., May 24, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, speaks with Japanese Emperor Akihito as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, right, speaks with Empress Michiko as they visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tues., May 24, 2016.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, right, speaks with Japanese Empress Michiko during a visit to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tues., May 24, 2016.

The Trudeaus arrive in Tokyo on May 23, 2016.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 15: Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau attends the 3rd Annual Canadian Arts And Fashion Awards held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on April, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 15: Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau attends the 3rd Annual Canadian Arts And Fashion Awards held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on April, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 16: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau attend the Catalyst Awards Dinner at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on March 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau of Canada attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by President and First Lady Obama, the dinner is in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau of Canada. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

US President Barack Obama kisses Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau during a state dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

From left Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, US first lady Michelle Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama pose for a photo before a state dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Wife of the Prime Minister of Canada Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau arrives to greet U.S. President Barack Obama at an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 10 March 2016. This is the first official visit of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to the White House

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, and Sophie Gregoire, left, during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, walks with his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, and two of their three children, Hadrien Grégoire, center, and Ella-Grace Margaret, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrien Grégoire, and his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, center, walks with their son Xavier James, left, and daughter Ella-Grace Margaret, center left, after greeting students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, holds his son Hadrian, right, as he arrives for a visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Ella-Grace, centre, and Xavier James, Saturday, February 13, 2016 at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau attend an event at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta on Nov. 27, 2015.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau meet Queen Elizabeth II in Malta on Nov. 27, 2015.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire arrive for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta on Nov. 27, 2015.

ALLETTA, MALTA - NOVEMBER 27: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire arrive for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on November 27, 2015 near Valletta, Malta. The biennial summit meeting of Commonwealth nations is attended by Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth, along with The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool /Getty Images)

Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie arrive at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2015.

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, front right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, front left, greet people at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Nov. 4, 2015.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister-elect and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau greet supporters on election night in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015. Trudeau's Liberal Party swept into office with a surprise majority, ousting Prime Minister Stephen Harper and capping the biggest comeback election victory in Canadian history. Photographer: Kevin Van Paassen/Bloomerg

Canadian Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau waits with his wife Sophie, son Hadrien and daughter Ella-Grace to cast his ballot in Montreal on Oct. 19, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, holding his son Hadrien, and with his wife Sophie and children Xavier and Ella-Grace get an autograph from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2015.

Justin Trudeau arrives at the federal Liberal leadership results announcement, with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Sopie Gregoire Trudeau speaks April 10, 2013 at Toronto's Fairmont Royal Hotel during a breakfast meeting where she spoke of her experience with bulimia. Her husband, Justin Trudeau was on hand to take in her speech.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau speaks April 10, 2013 at Toronto's Fairmont Royal Hotel during a breakfast meeting.

Sophie Gregoire and Justin Trudeau arrive at the "Midnight's Children" premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 9, 2012 in Toronto.

Margaret Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau are seen on April 3, 2008.

Sophie and Justin Trudeau at the wrap after the Bloor Street Entertains fundraiser at Hart House an the University of Toronto on Nov. 30, 2005.

From left to right: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, her sister-in-law Alicia, mother-in-law Margaret, and her mother, walk the red carpet before entering the gala evening to mark Chatelaine Magazine's 80th anniversary on April 2, 2008 at the Windsor Arms Hotel in Toronto.

Sophie Gregoire and Justin Trudeau pose during 2006 JUNO Awards in Halifax, Nova Scotia.