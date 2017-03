You are the older sister that storytellers describe. The reliable. The most kind. The calm one. The one that always completed her homework in the midst of chaos. The one who magically found my every missing item. The one that kept all my secrets and secreted my misdeeds. The one who who I shared a room with for 18 years and never complained. The one who produced the most surprising laughs. And everyone's favorite big sister. Happy birthday Rachel. When I grow up I want to be just like you. I Iove you so. XXX, your messy, cramming at midnight sister Sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 15, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT