Red Hot Chili Peppers annule son concert à Québec
Le groupe californien Red Hot Chili Peppers annule son passage à Québec prévu le 18 juin prochain, au Centre Vidéotron.
L'annonce a été faite par Live Nation, jeudi matin, qui affirme que le groupe est «dans l'obligation d'annuler» en raison d'un conflit d'horaire.
Le groupe devait se produire au Centre Vidéotron, 11 mois après son dernier passage dans la capitale, dans le cadre du Festival d’été de Québec. Le quatuor avait alors rassemblé la plus importante foule de la 49e édition sur la scène des plaines d’Abraham.
Les Red Hot Chili Peppers devaient présenter à Québec les pièces de leur plus récent disque The Gateway.
Les détenteurs de billets pourront être remboursés à la billetterie du Centre Vidéotron ou via le réseau Ticketmaster, en ligne ou par téléphone.
