Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Red Hot Chili Peppers annule son concert à Québec

 |  Par Radio-Canada.ca
Publication: Mis à jour:
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
Reuters
Imprimer

Le groupe californien Red Hot Chili Peppers annule son passage à Québec prévu le 18 juin prochain, au Centre Vidéotron.

L'annonce a été faite par Live Nation, jeudi matin, qui affirme que le groupe est «dans l'obligation d'annuler» en raison d'un conflit d'horaire.

Le groupe devait se produire au Centre Vidéotron, 11 mois après son dernier passage dans la capitale, dans le cadre du Festival d’été de Québec. Le quatuor avait alors rassemblé la plus importante foule de la 49e édition sur la scène des plaines d’Abraham.

Les Red Hot Chili Peppers devaient présenter à Québec les pièces de leur plus récent disque The Gateway.

Les détenteurs de billets pourront être remboursés à la billetterie du Centre Vidéotron ou via le réseau Ticketmaster, en ligne ou par téléphone.

Abonnez-vous à notre page HuffPost Québec Divertissement
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À voir également :

Close
FEQ 2016 : Red Hot Chili Peppers
sur
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public attendant les Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public attendant les Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public attendant les Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public attendant les Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public attendant les Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public attendant les Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Le public entrant sur les plaines d'Abraham vers 18 h

  • Le public entrant sur les plaines d'Abraham vers 18 h

  • Le public entrant sur les plaines d'Abraham vers 18 h

  • Le public entrant sur les plaines d'Abraham vers 18 h

  • Le public entrant sur les plaines d'Abraham vers 18 h

  • Le public entrant sur les plaines d'Abraham vers 18 h

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • July Talk

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Duran Duran

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Bryan Ferry

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Fred Pellerin

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • Julien Clerc

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • House of Pain

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Dead Obies

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Half Moon Run

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Foreign Diplomats

  • Eric Lapointe

    li

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Eric Lapointe

  • Le public était fébrile lors de l'arrivée sur scène d'Eric Lapointe.

  • Le public était fébrile lors de l'arrivée sur scène d'Eric Lapointe.

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Les Respectables

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Raton Lover

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Le public sur le plaine d'Abraham

  • Coeur de Pirate

  • Le public sur les plaines d'Abraham

  • Le public sur les plaines d'Abraham

  • Le public sur les plaines d'Abraham

  • Le public sur les plaines d'Abraham

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Hedley

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Le public pendant le concert de Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Le public pendant le concert de Louis-Jean Cormier

  • Peter Bjorn and John

  • Peter Bjorn and John

  • Peter Bjorn and John

  • Peter Bjorn and John

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • The Lumineers

  • Les plaines d'Abraham

  • City and Color

  • City and Color

  • City and Color

  • City and Color

  • City and Color

  • City and Color

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Peter Gabriel

  • Peter Gabriel

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Peter Gabriel et Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Peter Gabriel

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Sting

  • Peter Gabriel

  • Peter Gabriel et Sting

  • Peter Gabriel et Sting

  • Les plaines d'Abraham

  • Les plaines d'Abraham

  • Charlotte Cardin

  • Charlotte Cardin

  • Charlotte Cardin

  • Charlotte Cardin

  • Charlotte Cardin

  • Charlotte Cardin

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

 

Discussions