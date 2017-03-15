Two snowmen sit in Central Park in New York on March 14, 2017. Winter Storm Stella dumped sleet and snow across the northeastern United States on Tuesday but spared New York from the worst after authorities cancelled thousands of flights and shut schools. Blizzard warnings were in effect in parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and upstate New York, but were lifted for New York City, the US financial capital home to 8.4 million residents, where snow turned to sleet, hail and rain. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Men try to push a cab stuck in the snow on a street in New York on March 14, 2017.

GREAT BEND, PA - MARCH 14: Snow falls on route 81 at the Pennsylvania/New York border after much of the northeast was covered from winter storm Stella on March 14, 2017 in Great Bend, Pennsylvania. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New York and New Jersey are under a state of emergency. School districts across the entire region were closed and thousands of flights were canceled.

Friends used there snow day to go sledding on a hill at 47th street northwest and Massachusetts Avenue in Washington on March 14, 2017.

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 14: A snow plow works to clear snow near Boylston St. as Winter Storm Stella bears down on March 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

TOPSHOT - The skyline of New York appears in the distance as people clean off snow on a dock March 14, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

As worker clears a sidewalk on March 14, 2017 in Weehawken, New Jersey.

A young girl used her snow day to go sledding at a hill on 47th street northwest and Massachusetts Avenue in Washington on March 14, 2017.

Two men come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in a pile of snow while crossing Broadway on March 14, 2017 in New York. Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14 dropping snow and sleet across the region and leading to school closures and thousands of flight cancellations. Stella, the most powerful winter storm of the season, was forecast to dump up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow in New York and whip the area with combined with winds of up to 60 miles per hour (95 kilometers per hour), causing treacherous whiteout conditions. But after daybreak the National Weather Service (NWS) revised down its predicted snow accumulation for the city of New York, saying that the storm had moved across the coast.

People cross Broadway on March 14, 2017 in New York.

TOPSHOT - Cross country skiers enjoy a stroll in Central Park in New York city on March 14, 2017.

A public transportation bus is stuck unable to move up the hill in downtown Boston March 14, 2017. Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14 dropping snow and sleet across the region and leading to school closures and thousands of flight cancellations. After daybreak the National Weather Service (NWS) revised down its predicted snow accumulation, saying that the storm had moved across the coast.

Locks are covered in ice on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on March 14, 2017.

Travelers pull luggage at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A slight wobble in the path of a late-winter storm will mean more rain and sleet and less snow than predicted for New York and the U.S. East Coast even as the system grows in strength on its journey north.