On pensait avoir fait le tour du twerk. On avait tort. (VIDÃ‰O)
Comme en tÃ©moignent les clips de rap, les voitures et les danseuses aux mouvements lascifs font bon mÃ©nage depuis longtemps, mais cette initiative insolite pousse la combinaison trÃ¨s loin. RepÃ©rÃ©e par le documentariste Bill Corben en plein dans la circulation de Miami, une jeune danseuse faisait le 14 mars Ã©tat de son talent...sur le toit d'une voiture en marche, comme vous pouvez le voir dans la vidÃ©o en tÃªte de cet article.
Faire un twerk sur un vÃ©hicule n'est pas vraiment une nouveautÃ©, comme ces policiers amÃ©ricains ont pu en faire l'expÃ©rience en fÃ©vrier dernier. Mais si cet exploit sportif et artistique se dÃ©tache du lot, il comporte aussi un risque: contribuer Ã la mauvaise rÃ©putation de la Floride aux Ã‰tats-Unis. Cet Ã‰tat, souvent moquÃ© pour ses faits divers Ã©tranges, pourrait voir ses chiffres de la sÃ©curitÃ© routiÃ¨re s'aggraver si la mode de la danse sur le toit s'Ã©tend.
VOIR AUSSI:
358 New Yorkers helped break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking simultaneously. Big Freedia, who has a new show coming up on Fuse TV, ass-embled the event.
Patrick Dobens (right) and Hannah helped shake it into the record books.
It may have been Joan Wind, 73, who stole the show. The Manhattan woman stopped shopping at Macy's so she could try her hand at twerking, which she'd practiced in the mirror before (see her twerk video here).
This pup knew how to twerk it as well.
EMTs were on hand in case anyone broke dat booty.
Our lovable camera man, Oliver Noble, hard at twerk.
