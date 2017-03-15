358 New Yorkers helped break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking simultaneously. Big Freedia, who has a new show coming up on Fuse TV, ass-embled the event.

Big Freedia (in red) helped 358 New Yorkers break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking simultaneously. Big Freedia, who has a new show coming up on Fuse TV, ass-embled the event.

Patrick Dobens (right) and Hannah helped shake it into the record books.

It may have been Joan Wind, 73, who stole the show. The Manhattan woman stopped shopping at Macy's so she could try her hand at twerking, which she'd practiced in the mirror before (see her twerk video here).

This pup knew how to twerk it as well.

EMTs were on hand in case anyone broke dat booty.

