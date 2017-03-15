TORONTO, ON - JUNE 18: Michael Manitowabie 42, panhandles on his corner at Richmond and Simcoe as he has done (according to him) for 20 years. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

An homeless walks outside the a subway station in Montreal, Canada, Thursday, June 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Homeless Joe as he likes to be called poses for a photo in front of his hand made shelter under a Go train track in Toronto on Thursday May 17, 2012. Toronto Star / Pawel Dwulit (Photo by Pawel Dwulit/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 6: A man sits bundled up in the cold on Yonge Street just north of Lakeshore Blvd. (Tara Walton/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Peter Prevost, center, wipes his tears as pastor Dorothy Lewis prays at Potter's Place Mission on West Hastings Street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. Within walking distance from B.C. PlaceStadium, where the Vancouver Games' opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, is one of the city and nation's poorest neighborhoods. The two, together, stand in stark contrast, the hoopla and the homeless, as Winter Olympics begin. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 10: Chris relaxes during breakfast time at the Toronto Friendship Centre. After 40 years, the drop-in centre for the homeless at Dundas and Sherbourne is slated to lose city funding on December 31, dramatically reducing its hours and service. City staff determined late last year that the centre was not meeting the terms of its funding criteria. Apparently it's one of the only facilities that is open at 6 a.m. (Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 25: 72-year-old Horace Prince stops in for a hot turkey lunch at the Scott Mission in Toronto. The Mission has been serving hot Christmas meals for the needy and homeless since 1941. December 25, 2012. RANDY RISLING/TORONTO STAR (Randy Risling/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON- MARCH 27: Derek George is losing his on and off home in the Salvation Army's Hope Shelter, which is closing in mid-April. George is among 124 homeless men who will be displaced. Photographed at the shelter. (Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 15: John Bowley stands outside of Osgoode Hall where he often sleeps. Bowley is a homeless alcoholic and recovering heroin addict. For a Toronto Star feature on wet shelters in Toronto. Lucas Oleniuk-Toronto Star 15/2/13 (Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 10: John Stephen Funke (right) carries his breakfast back to his seat at the Toronto Friendship Centre. After 40 years, the drop-in centre for the homeless at Dundas/Sherbourne is slated to lose city funding on December 31, dramatically reducing its hours and service. City staff determined late last year that the centre was not meeting the terms of its funding criteria. Apparently its one of the only facility's that is open at 6 a.m. (Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 25: Clifford Seymor enjoys a hot turkey lunch at The Scott Mission in Toronto. The Mission has been serving hot Christmas meals for the needy and homeless since 1941. December 25, 2012. RANDY RISLING/TORONTO STAR (Randy Risling/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Homeless Joe as he likes to be called sits on his bed in a hand made shelter under a Go train track where he lives in Toronto on Thursday May 17, 2012. Joe recently got approved for disability funding which will allow him to find a home of his own.Toronto Star / Pawel Dwulit (Photo by Pawel Dwulit/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: Donny is a homeless man who has thousands of dollars in provincial offences tickets that in some cases add up to tens of thousands of dollars. Mike is receiving help from the Fair Change Community Services legal clinic that operates on Fridays at Fred Victor Drop-in and is run by Jamie Mor and Cassandra Stefanucci. (Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

HOMELESS.- Homeless battle the first extreme cold weather alert of the season in downtown Toronto at Queen and Victoria Streets. . (Photo by Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Pics of homeless sleeping in front of bulding with LEASE signage in window.\Pics of homeless sleeping in doorway of store in shade,shot telephoto and pics of homeles legs anf feet sticking out while Queen St west on one side,shot wide angle.Shot at 730am Monday July 10. (Photo by Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Pics of homeless man at the corner of Victoria and Richmond covered in plastic because of the rain while family holding hands crosses the street towards him.Also pics of homeless man sleeping at the corner of Victoria and Queen with tires from a tour bus in back. (Photo by Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 21: Street people nap at the corner of Bay and Front as the temperature hovered just below 20 Celcius with hazy sunshine in downtown Toronto . (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A homeless person sleeps near a steam grate on the corners of Victoria and Queen Street as Toronto braces for the first cold weather alert of the New Year in Toronto. January 2, 2012. STEVE RUSSELL/TORONTO STAR (Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A woman wheels her cart along West Hastings Street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. Within walking distance from B.C. PlaceStadium, where the Vancouver Games' opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, is one of the city and nation's poorest neighborhoods. The two, together, stand in stark contrast, the hoopla and the homeless, as Winter Olympics begin. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)