Chrissy Metz est magnifique en pin-up pour le Harper's Bazaar (PHOTOS)
La star de 36 ans, Chrissy Metz, apparaît dans le Harper’s Bazaar, absolument magnifique en pin-up dans une robe à bleue pois blancs, des lunettes de chat encadrant son visage.
Une séance photo digne du grand glamour hollywoodien.
La comédienne américaine qui confie au magazine qu'elle a enfin la confiance de poser pour une séance photo sexy, une idée qui l'a plutôt surprise au début.
«Je veux être jolie et me sentir bien tout en étant confortable, et en même temps rien de tout cela n'importe pas vraiment. C'est la partie drôle. »
As so many women have paved the way before me, I am simply paying it forward...with the beautiful help of @harpersbazaarus, thank you for the feature and fun! We spend our lives comparing and despairing and possibly never receiving our deserved true happiness. Why is that? Why don't we uplift instead of repress? Why can't we encourage instead of deter? Here's what I know... It doesn't matter where you come from, what your scale currently says or what society has taught you to believe. You are entitled to greatness. No matter what. I say this to you and as a reminder to myself. All of our roads are paved differently. How amazing that we get to share our bumps and detours with one another. We teach the lessons and often times we are the lesson. We learn from them because we are also the students. We are beautiful works in progress and that's more than enough. Start there. When you sit in your seat confidently you allow others to embrace theirs. ❤️️💄💋 Click the link in bio for the full article & details on the amazing artists who helped to create & capture this look.