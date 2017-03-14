Tim Hortons: des franchisés mécontents
La multinationale Restaurant Brands nie être à couteaux tirés avec ses franchisés Tim Hortons au sujet de compressions imposées après son acquisition de la chaîne canadienne.
Certains franchisés ont envoyé une lettre à la société mère, confirme l’avocat John Sotos.
Ce dernier refuse toutefois d’en dévoiler les détails.
Selon le Globe and Mail, les franchisés se plaignent notamment d’équipements de qualité inférieure, incluant des cafetières de verre plus mince qui se casserait plus facilement.
Restaurant Brands répond qu’elle travaille « main dans la main » avec ses franchisés.
« Nous sommes fiers de notre croissance des dernières années, dit la société, et nous allons continuer à écouter nos franchisés sur la façon de bâtir une compagnie encore plus forte. »
-
The first Tim Hortons location opened in Hamilton, Ont. in 1964.
-
The company's first logo.
-
Tim Horton himself, right, with billionaire businessman Ron Joyce, who co-founded the chain.
-
Horton with a box of donuts.
-
Horton in a Timmies warehouse.
-
Tim Hortons uniforms in the 1960s.
-
The Tim Hortons Children's Foundation was formed in 1974.
-
A Tim Hortons uniform from the 1970s.
-
A Tim Hortons location from the 1970s.
-
Tim Hortons debuted the Timbit in 1976.
-
Tim Hortons products from the 1980s.
-
A Tim Hortons uniform from the 1980s.
-
Timmies' first Roll Up The Rim To Win contest launched in 1986.
-
$1.50 for a large. Sorry, no iced cappuccino on this menu.
-
-
-
18 TIM HORTONS PROBLEMS WE LOVE TO COMPLAIN ABOUT
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chocolate with toasted coconut? Strawberry-filled with white frosting? Good luck with that.
-
-
-
Tim Hortons CEO Marc Caira admits Timmie Hos lineups are too long. Coooooome on vending machines!
-
Arg!!!
-
Try folding the flap down. Timmies also suggests asking for one of the specialty drink lids.
-
You basically need a spoon to eat it.
-
Even then, sometimes it's still not toasted… or it's burnt around the edges.
-
-
-
The proceeds go to local charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.
-
Or WAY too much.
-
-
-
WHY?!?!?!
-
-
-
-
-
Although not everyone agrees.
-
-
