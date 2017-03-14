Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Tim Hortons: des franchisés mécontents

 Par Radio-Canada.ca
Publication:
La multinationale Restaurant Brands nie être à couteaux tirés avec ses franchisés Tim Hortons au sujet de compressions imposées après son acquisition de la chaîne canadienne.

Certains franchisés ont envoyé une lettre à la société mère, confirme l’avocat John Sotos.

Ce dernier refuse toutefois d’en dévoiler les détails.

Selon le Globe and Mail, les franchisés se plaignent notamment d’équipements de qualité inférieure, incluant des cafetières de verre plus mince qui se casserait plus facilement.

Restaurant Brands répond qu’elle travaille « main dans la main » avec ses franchisés.

« Nous sommes fiers de notre croissance des dernières années, dit la société, et nous allons continuer à écouter nos franchisés sur la façon de bâtir une compagnie encore plus forte. »

50 ans de Tim Hortons (20
sur
  • It began here...

    The first Tim Hortons location opened in Hamilton, Ont. in 1964.

  • 'Tim Horton' Donuts

    The company's first logo.

  • Tim and Ron

    Tim Horton himself, right, with billionaire businessman Ron Joyce, who co-founded the chain.

  • I love donuts named after me

    Horton with a box of donuts.

  • That's a lot of batter, Tim

    Horton in a Timmies warehouse.

  • Big smile now

    Tim Hortons uniforms in the 1960s.

  • Pay it forward

    The Tim Hortons Children's Foundation was formed in 1974.

  • Look at that wide collar

    A Tim Hortons uniform from the 1970s.

  • Not really all that different

    A Tim Hortons location from the 1970s.

  • The Timbit arrives

    Tim Hortons debuted the Timbit in 1976.

  • 80s style

    Tim Hortons products from the 1980s.

  • Goodbye earth tones

    A Tim Hortons uniform from the 1980s.

  • Hello Roll Up The Rim

    Timmies' first Roll Up The Rim To Win contest launched in 1986.

  • Old restaurant Interior

    $1.50 for a large. Sorry, no iced cappuccino on this menu.

  • Vintage packaging

  • The original

  • NEXT:

    18 TIM HORTONS PROBLEMS WE LOVE TO COMPLAIN ABOUT

  • When The Icing Comes Off Your Boston Cream

  • When A Variety Pack Is Basically All Plain

  • Having To Dig For All The Good Timbits At The Bottom Of A Snack Pack...

  • Or Fight Over The Last One

  • Ordering A Double Double And Getting A Regular

  • When They Don't Have The Doughnuts You Like

    Chocolate with toasted coconut? Strawberry-filled with white frosting? Good luck with that.

  • And Sometimes You Get Stuck With The Stale Ones

  • Uggghhhhhhh The Lineups Get <i>So</i> Long

  • Heck, Even THIS GUY Thinks So

    Tim Hortons CEO Marc Caira admits Timmie Hos lineups are too long. Coooooome on vending machines!

  • The Lids!!!

    Arg!!!

  • (Although There Are Some Easy Fixes To That Tims Problem)

    Try folding the flap down. Timmies also suggests asking for one of the specialty drink lids.

  • When All That's Left Of The Iced Capp Is Ice

    You basically need a spoon to eat it.

  • Having To Ask For A Bagel To Be Double-Toasted To Get It Just Right

    Even then, sometimes it's still not toasted… or it's burnt around the edges.

  • The Powder From Powdered Doughnuts Is Impossible To Get Off Your Clothes

  • Smile Cookies Aren't Always So Smiley

  • (But They're Still Tooootally Worth It)

    The proceeds go to local charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.

  • When There's Too Little Cream Cheese...

    Or WAY too much.

  • It Sucks When You Haven't Won Roll Up The Rim In A <i>While</i>...

  • Or When You Throw Out The Cup By Accident

  • Or When They Don't Give You A Roll Up The Rim Cup At All

    WHY?!?!?!

  • When An Extra Large Just Doesn't Do The Trick

  • OK, Tims Has Its Problems. But No Matter How Many There Are...

  • We Just Can't Give It Up

  • Seriously, Timbits Are Basically Happiness In Dough Form

  • And The Coffee Is Pretty Decent

    Although not everyone agrees.

  • And Some Employees Really Make Your Day

  • Timmies For Life

