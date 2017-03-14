Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

10 photos qui nous font rêver du condo de Karine Vanasse (VIDÉO)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Ceux qui suivent Karine Vanasse sur Instagram n’ont sûrement pas pu s’empêcher d’aimer toutes les photos de son SUBLIME appartement.

L’actrice de 33 ans qui semble avoir déménagé autour du 1er juillet dernier a multiplié les clichés de son espace tout blanc au plancher de bois somptueux et à l’ameublement rétro-chic de bon goût.

On a complètement craqué pour son luminaire éclectique de chez ABC Carpet & Home, pour la céramique noir et blanche arrondie près du radiateur, et pour sa magnifique bibliothèque vintage à portes vitrées.

Gâtez-vous :

Lumière

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le


🌿 ça sent le printemps 🖇 Spring, is that you ?

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le



Receptivity

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le


Quand les couches s'additionnent. 🖇Added layers. @jimverburg ... this one is finally home.

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le


En lisant ceci : "O Captain! My Captain! our fearful trip is done; The ship has weather'd every rack, the prize we sought is won; The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting, While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring: But O heart! heart! heart! O the bleeding drops of red, Where on the deck my Captain lies, Fallen cold and dead. O Captain! My Captain! rise up and hear the bells; Rise up—for you the flag is flung—for you the bugle trills; For you bouquets and ribbon'd wreaths—for you the shores a-crowding; For you they call, the swaying mass, their eager faces turning; Here captain! dear father! This arm beneath your head; It is some dream that on the deck, You've fallen cold and dead. My Captain does not answer, his lips are pale and still; My father does not feel my arm, he has no pulse nor will; The ship is anchor'd safe and sound, its voyage closed and done; From fearful trip, the victor ship, comes in with object won; Exult, O shores, and ring, O bells! But I, with mournful tread, Walk the deck my captain lies, Fallen cold and dead." - poem by #WaltWhitman #PhotoALaMaison

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le


En mou et en rhume pour l'arrivee des coussins et des oreillers ! 🖇 Cushions and pillows are in !

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le


Magnifier la cicatrice.... Circle, de Nadia Myre, enfin deballé. 🖇 Circle by Nadia Myre @artmur #ScarscapesSeries #2010 @blazysgerard

Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le




À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Les luxueuses maisons de stars
sur

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • Carmen Electra

  • VOIR AUSSI

    Les maisons des célébrités

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Kerry Washington

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • Selena Gomez

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • L'appartement de Julia Roberts dans Greenwich Village.

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Cindy Crawford

  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

    Los Angeles, Californie. 10,75 millions $

  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

  • Taylor Swift

    Beverly Hills, Calif. 3,975 millions $

  • Taylor Swift

  • Taylor Swift

  • Miley Cyrus

    Studio City, Californie 3,9 millions $

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

    Hidden Valley, Californie Environ 10 millions $

  • Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

  • Ellen DeGeneres & Portia DeRossi

  • Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

    Brentwood, Californie 10,45 millions $

  • Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

  • Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Ojai, Californie 7,25 millions $

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Matt Damon

    Miami, Floride 20 millions $

  • Matt Damon

  • Matt Damon

  • Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

    Malibu, Californie 10,95 millions $

  • Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

  • Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

  • Katherine Heigl

    Los Angeles, Californie 2,7 millions $

  • Katherine Heigl

  • Katherine Heigl

  • Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

    Bel Air, Californie 22 millions $

  • Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

  • Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

  • George Clooney

    Studio City, Californie 2 827 500$

  • George Clooney

  • George Clooney

  • Rihanna

    Pacific Palisades, Californie 12 millions $

  • Rihanna

  • Rihanna

  • Britney Spears

    Thousand Oaks, Californie Environ 8,5 millions $

  • Britney Spears

  • Britney Spears

  • Kanye West

    Los Angeles, Californie 3,995 millions $

  • Kanye West

  • Kanye West

  • Leonardo DiCaprio

    Los Angeles, Californie Environ 4 millions $

  • Leonardo DiCaprio

    New York, NY

  • Leonardo DiCaprio

    Malibu, Californie 23 millions $

  • Oprah Winfrey

    Promised Land, Montecito, Californie 85 millions $

  • Oprah Winfey

  • Oprah Winfrey

  • Jennifer Lopez

    The Hamptons, NY 15,1 millions $

  • Jennifer Lopez

  • Jennifer Lopez

  • Jillian Michaels

    Los Angeles, Californie 2,45 millions $

  • Jillian Michaels

  • Jillian Michaels

  • Bryce Dallas Howard

    Hollywood Hills, Californie 2,455 millions $

  • Bryce Dallas Howard

  • Bryce Dallas Howard

  • Chris Evans

    Hollywood Hills, Californie 3,52 millions $

  • Chris Evans

  • Chris Evans

  • Vince Vaughn

    La Cañada Flintridge, Californie 3,925 millions $

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Naya Rivera

    Los Feliz, Californie 2,6 millions $

  • Naya Rivera

  • Naya Rivera

  • Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

    West Village, New York City 6,876 millions $

  • Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

  • Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

  • Lauren Conrad

    Brentwood, Californie 3,745 millions $

  • Lauren Conrad

  • Lauren Conrad

  • Charlize Theron

    Los Angeles, Californie 3,8 millions $

  • Charlize Theron

  • Charlize Theron

  • Katy Perry

    Hollywood Hills, Californie 6,925 millions $

  • Katy Perry

  • Katy Perry

  • Jon Bon Jovi

    SoHo, New York 42 millions $

  • Jon Bon Jovi

  • Jon Bon Jovi

  • Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

    Los Angeles, Californie 20 millions $

  • Ryan Seacrest

    Beverly Hills, Californie 49 millions $

  • Ryan Seacrest

  • Ryan Seacrest

  • Justin Bieber

    Calabasas, Californie 6 millions $

  • Justin Bieber

  • Justin Bieber

  • Ashton Kutcher

    Los Angeles, Californie 10,8 millions $

  • Ashton Kutcher

  • Ashton Kutcher

  • Matthew McConaughey

    Austin, Texas 4 millions $

  • Matthew McConaughey

  • Matthew McConaughey

  • Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

    Bedford, NY 2 millions $

  • Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

  • Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

  • Heidi Klum

    Brentwood, Californie 13,4 millions $

  • Ellen Pompeo

    Hollywood Hills, Californie

  • Ellen Pompeo

  • Ellen Pompeo

  • Justin Timberlake

    SoHo, New York 7,65 millions $

  • Justin Timberlake

  • Justin Timberlake

  • Christina Aguilera

    Beverly Hills, Californie 10,75 millions $

  • Christina Aguilera

  • Christina Aguilera

  • Jessica Simpson

    Hidden Hills, Californie 11,5 millions $

  • Jessica Simpson

  • Jessica Simpson

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions