Ceux qui suivent Karine Vanasse sur Instagram n’ont sûrement pas pu s’empêcher d’aimer toutes les photos de son SUBLIME appartement.

L’actrice de 33 ans qui semble avoir déménagé autour du 1er juillet dernier a multiplié les clichés de son espace tout blanc au plancher de bois somptueux et à l’ameublement rétro-chic de bon goût.

On a complètement craqué pour son luminaire éclectique de chez ABC Carpet & Home, pour la céramique noir et blanche arrondie près du radiateur, et pour sa magnifique bibliothèque vintage à portes vitrées.

Lumière Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 3 Mars 2017 à 4h30 PST

🌿 ça sent le printemps 🖇 Spring, is that you ? Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 19 Févr. 2017 à 5h36 PST

Presque... Je vous crois @blazysgerard. On y est presque :) 🖇 Getting closer, one light fixture at a time ! ... But I definitely need to buy new light bulbs @blazysgerard 💡 @abccarpetandhome Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 2 Déc. 2016 à 15h23 PST

Receptivity Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 13 Févr. 2017 à 5h42 PST

Quand les couches s'additionnent. 🖇Added layers. @jimverburg ... this one is finally home. Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 8 Févr. 2017 à 10h22 PST

En mou et en rhume pour l'arrivee des coussins et des oreillers ! 🖇 Cushions and pillows are in ! Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 7 Janv. 2017 à 7h38 PST

Magnifier la cicatrice.... Circle, de Nadia Myre, enfin deballé. 🖇 Circle by Nadia Myre @artmur #ScarscapesSeries #2010 @blazysgerard Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 22 Déc. 2016 à 8h25 PST

Depuis le temps que je le trimballe ce tout petit escalier de #GuillaumeLachapelle... il a finalement trouvé sa place, lui aussi. @artmur 🖇 This small #GuillaumeLachapelle has been patient long enough. It finally found its wall ;) @artmur Une publication partagée par Karine Vanasse (@karinevanasse) le 20 Déc. 2016 à 13h01 PST