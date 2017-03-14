10 photos qui nous font rêver du condo de Karine Vanasse (VIDÉO)
Ceux qui suivent Karine Vanasse sur Instagram n’ont sûrement pas pu s’empêcher d’aimer toutes les photos de son SUBLIME appartement.
L’actrice de 33 ans qui semble avoir déménagé autour du 1er juillet dernier a multiplié les clichés de son espace tout blanc au plancher de bois somptueux et à l’ameublement rétro-chic de bon goût.
On a complètement craqué pour son luminaire éclectique de chez ABC Carpet & Home, pour la céramique noir et blanche arrondie près du radiateur, et pour sa magnifique bibliothèque vintage à portes vitrées.
Gâtez-vous :
En lisant ceci : "O Captain! My Captain! our fearful trip is done; The ship has weather'd every rack, the prize we sought is won; The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting, While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring: But O heart! heart! heart! O the bleeding drops of red, Where on the deck my Captain lies, Fallen cold and dead. O Captain! My Captain! rise up and hear the bells; Rise up—for you the flag is flung—for you the bugle trills; For you bouquets and ribbon'd wreaths—for you the shores a-crowding; For you they call, the swaying mass, their eager faces turning; Here captain! dear father! This arm beneath your head; It is some dream that on the deck, You've fallen cold and dead. My Captain does not answer, his lips are pale and still; My father does not feel my arm, he has no pulse nor will; The ship is anchor'd safe and sound, its voyage closed and done; From fearful trip, the victor ship, comes in with object won; Exult, O shores, and ring, O bells! But I, with mournful tread, Walk the deck my captain lies, Fallen cold and dead." - poem by #WaltWhitman #PhotoALaMaison