Le photographe Nick Ut qui a immortalisé «la fille au napalm» prend sa retraite

FILE - In this July 14, 1965, file photo, U.S. Army nurses Capt. Gladys E. Sepulveda, left, of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and 2nd Lt. Lois Ferrari, of Pittsburgh, Pa., rest on sandbags at Cam Ranh Bay in South Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. They two were waiting transportation to Nha Trang, to work in the 8th field hospital. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - This Aug. 1963 photo shows Tran Le Xuan, known as Madame Ngo Dinh Nhu in unknown location. Madame Nhu, the outspoken beauty who served as South Vietnam's unofficial first lady early on in the Vietnam War and earned the nickname "Dragon Lady" for her harsh criticism of protesting Buddhist monks and communist sympathizers, has died at age 86, a Rome funeral home said Wednesday, April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/File)

Members of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard," hold folded flags at the start of burial services for U.S. Army Captain James M. Johnstone, of Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The remains of the Vietnam-era soldier killedÜin the war were identified over forty years after Johnstone's airplane crashed in Laos in 1966. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta leaves the podium after speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's next project to honor veterans, the Education Center at The Wall, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012, in Washington. The center will tell the stories of 58,000 soldiers who died in the Vietnam War and will honor fallen soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FILE - B52 high altitude bombers leave condensation trails while passing the town of Cai Lay in the Mekong Delta on Sept. 29, 1972, moments after unleashing bombs on a suspected enemy positions. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

FILE - Associated Press photographer Horst Faas is shown in this undated file photo in Ca Mau, Vietnam. The recent deaths of Faas, correspondent George Esper, writer Roy Essoyan and correspondent Malcolm Browne represent the slipping away of a generation of war reporters that brought the reality of the conflict to the living rooms of America in often horrifying close-up and inspired scores of combat journalists in their wake. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 1965 file photo, Associated Press Saigon correspondent Malcolm Browne goes on patrol near Binh Hia, South Vietnam with South Vietnamese troops. The recent deaths of Browne, photographer Horst Faas, correspondent George Esper, and writer Roy Essoyan represent the slipping away of a generation of war reporters that brought the reality of the conflict to the living rooms of America in often horrifying close-up and inspired scores of combat journalists in their wake. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1966 file photo, AP special correspondent George Esper poses with a Vietnamese boy in Quang Ngai Province, south of Da Nang. The recent deaths of Esper, photographer Horst Faas, correspondent Malcolm Browne, and writer Roy Essoyan represent the slipping away of a generation of war reporters that brought the reality of the conflict to the living rooms of America in often horrifying close-up and inspired scores of combat journalists in their wake. (AP Photo, file)

FILE - In this June 11, 1963 file photo, one of a series taken by then AP Saigon correspondent Malcom Browne, Thich Quang Duc, a Buddhist monk, burns himself to death on a Saigon street to protest alleged persecution of Buddhists by the South Vietnamese government. Browne, acclaimed for his trenchant reporting of the Vietnam War and a photo of a Buddhist monk's suicide by fire that shocked the Kennedy White House into a critical policy re-evaluation, died Monday night, Aug. 27, 2012 at a hospital in New Hampshire, not far from his home in Thetford, Vt. He was 81. (AP Photo/Malcolm Browne)

FILE - In this June 27, 1963 file photo. AP Saigon correspondent Malcolm Browne interviews Quang Lien, leading spokesman for the Xa Loi Buddhist pagoda in Saigon. Browne, acclaimed for his trenchant reporting of the Vietnam War and a photo of a Buddhist monk's suicide by fire that shocked the Kennedy White House into a critical policy re-evaluation, died Monday night, Aug. 27, 2012 at a hospital in New Hampshire, not far from his home in Thetford, Vt. He was 81. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this June 8, 1972 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, a Vietnamese man and woman carry severely burned children down Route 1 after a misdirected napalm attack by South Vietnamese pilots in the village of Trang Bang, South Vietnam. The aerial attack was intended for enemy forces on the outskirts of the village.

FILE - In this June 8, 1972 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, a Skyraider, a propeller driven plane of the Vietnamese Airforce (VNAF) 518th Squadron, drops one bomb with incendiary napalm and white phosphorus jelly over Trang Bang village.

FILE - This June 8, 1972 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, shows bombs with a mixture of napalm and white phosphorus jelly dropped by Vietnamese Air Force Skyraider bombers explode across Route 1, amidst homes and in front of the Cao Dai temple on the outskirts of Trang Bang, Vietnam.

FILE-This Sept. 20, 1970, file photo taken by Associated Press photographer, Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, shows a Cambodian soldier on an operation in Vietnam.

FILE- In this early 1968 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer, Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, the body of a man lies beside a road in the Saigon area of Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 1989 file photo, Phan Thi Kim Phuc embraces Associated Press staff photographer Nick Ut during a reunion in Havana, Cuba.

FILE -In this August 20, 1970, file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, a line of South Vietnamese marines moves across a shallow branch of the Mekong River during an operation near Neak Luong, Cambodia.

FILE- In this May 8, 1970, file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, a South Vietnamese tank crew abandons tank after it was hit by B40 rockets and automatic weapons two miles north of Svay Rieng in eastern Cambodia.

FILE- In this early 1968 file photo, taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, journalists photograph a body in the Saigon area in early 1968, during the Tet Offensive.

FILE- In this April 6, 1969, file photo, taken by Associated Press Photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, youthful civil defense militiamen leap into the flooded Nipa Palm grove near Saigon, Vietnam.

FILE- In this June 1970 file photo, taken by Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut, south Vietnamese Marines rush to the point where descending U.S. Army helicopter will pick them up after a sweep east of the Cambodian town of Prey-Veng during the Vietnam War.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki, left, and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta talk as they sit on stage with Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall behind them before President Barack Obama speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War on, Monday, May 28, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A visitor to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial touches the name of a fallen soldier etched on the wall of the memorial in Washington, Friday, May 25, 2012. On Monday, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will begin the national commemoration of the Vietnam Wars 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

People take rubbings of names of fallen etched on the wall of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 25, 2012. On Monday, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will begin the national commemoration of the Vietnam War's 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Volunteer Red Flegal of New London, Pa., helps a visitor with a rubbing of a name} on the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 25, 2012. On Monday, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will begin the national commemoration of the Vietnam Wars 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

People take a rubbing of a name as they visit the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 25, 2012. On Monday, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will begin the national commemoration of the Vietnam Wars 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Vietnam veteran Verlin Maglitz of Jacksonville, Ill., pauses as he takes a rubbing of those he fought with in Vietnam during his visit to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 25, 2012. Maglitz was in the Army and served in Vietnam as part of the 101st Airborne Division and plans to take rubbings of approximately 45 of his friends. On Monday, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will begin the national commemoration of the Vietnam Wars 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 1966 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, Lt. Col. George Eyster of Florida is placed on a stretcher after being shot by a Viet Cong sniper at Trung Lap, South Vietnam.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1966 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, women and children crouch in a muddy canal as they take cover from intense Viet Cong fire at Bao Trai, about 20 miles west of Saigon, Vietnam.

FILE - In this July 15, 1966 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, U.S. Marines scatter as a CH-46 helicopter burns, background, after it was shot down near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Vietnam.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1966 file photo, two South Vietnamese children gaze at an American paratrooper holding an M79 grenade launcher as they cling to their mothers who huddle against a canal bank for protection from Viet Cong sniper fire in the Bao Trai area, 20 miles west of Saigon, Vietnam.

FILE - In this March 1965 file photo shot by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, hovering U.S. Army helicopters pour machine gun fire into the tree line to cover the advance of South Vietnamese ground troops in an attack on a Viet Cong camp 18 miles north of Tay Ninh, Vietnam, northwest of Saigon near the Cambodian border.

FILE - In this March 30, 1965 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, injured Vietnamese receive aid as they lie on the street after a bomb explosion outside the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam.

FILE - In this March 1973 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, American prisoners of war look through barred wooden doors at the last detention camp at Ly Nam De Street in Hanoi, North Vietnam.

FILE - In this Aug. 1962 file photo shot by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, South Vietnamese government troops from the 2nd Battalion of the 36th Infantry sleep in a U.S. Navy troop carrier on their way back to the Provincial capital of Ca Mau, Vietnam.

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 1964 file photo one of several shot by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, earning him the first of two Pulitzer Prizes, a South Vietnamese soldier uses the end of a dagger to beat a farmer for allegedly supplying government troops with inaccurate information about the movement of Viet Cong guerrillas in a village west of Saigon, Vietnam.

FILE - In this June 1965 file photo shot by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, South Vietnamese civilians, among the few survivors of two days of heavy fighting, huddle together in the aftermath of an attack by government troops to retake the post at Dong Xoai, Vietnam.

File - In this December 1965 file photo shot by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, a U.S. 1st Division soldier guards Route 7 as Vietnamese women and school children return home to the village of Xuan Dien from Ben Cat, Vietnam.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1966 file photo taken by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, women and children crouch in a muddy canal as they take cover from intense Viet Cong fire at Bao Trai, about 20 miles west of Saigon, Vietnam.

FILE - In this April 2, 1967 file photo shot by Associated Press photographer Horst Faas, wounded U.S. soldiers are treated on a battle field in Vietnam.