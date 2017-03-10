Les confidences de Mary-Kate Olsen sur sa vie de couple avec Olivier Sarkozy
Celle qui a fait ses débuts à l'âge de six mois dans Full House est désormais une épouse épanouie et une femme d'affaires à succès. Depuis son mariage avec Olivier Sarkozy en novembre 2015, Mary-Kate Olsen est discrète au sujet de sa vie de couple. Dans une entrevue accordée au magazine The Edit, elle se laisse aller à des confidences.
Avec sa sœur jumelle Ashley, Mary-Kate est à la tête de la florissante maison de couture The Row. Pour les deux stylistes, «travailler dur est quelque chose de naturel», explique Mary-Kate. Pourtant, depuis plus d'un an, son agenda s'est quelque peu densifié.
Épouse du demi-frère de Nicolas Sarkozy et belle-mère de ses deux enfants, Julien (17 ans) et Margot (15 ans), à seulement 30 ans, la jeune femme a de nouvelles obligations : «J'ai un mari, ses deux enfants et ma vie, il faut rentrer à la maison et préparer à dîner», raconte-t-elle.
Pour ne pas se faire submerger par son emploi du temps chargé, Mary-Kate se réserve du temps pour courir le week-end. «Savoir ce qui nous fait du bien est primordial, assure-t-elle. Sans ça, c'est le burn-out garanti et on perd en productivité.»
Les sœurs Olsen ont aussi fait de leur discrétion sur les réseaux sociaux une force. «Puisqu'on ne fait pas partie [des réseaux sociaux], qu'on n'a pas de compte Facebook ou Instagram, explique Ashley, on est connectée avec nos clientes et nos fans différemment. On pourrait dire que c'est une sorte de protection.»
À voir également :
-
FULL HOUSE - Olsen Twins Gallery - April 11, 1988. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)ASHLEY AND MARY-KATE OLSEN
-
FULL HOUSE - 'Greek Week' - Airdate: September 21, 1990. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)MARY-KATE OLSEN (L);ASHLEY OLSEN
-
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 21: FULL HOUSE - Season Four - Olsen twins gallery - 9/21/90, Ashley (left) and twin Mary Kate Olsen (as Michelle)., (Photo by Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City, California (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
-
HOLLYWOOD - DECEMBER 1: Actress Andrea Barber, actress Jodie Sweetin, actress Candice Cameron and actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 60th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on December 1, 1991 at KTLA Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
TO GRANDMOTHER'S HOUSE WE GO - Made-for-TV Movie - Airdate: December 6, 1992. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) MARY-KATE (L) AND ASHLEY OLSEN
-
FULL HOUSE - Olsen Twins Mother's Day Gallery - March 3, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)MARY-KATE OLSEN;ASHLEY OLSEN
-
Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
-
FULL HOUSE - Olsen Twins Mother's Day Gallery - March 3, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)ASHLEY OLSEN AND MARY-KATE OLSEN WITH STUFFED BARNEY TOYS
-
UNITED STATES - MARCH 31: FULL HOUSE - Olsen twins gallery - Season Six - 3/31/93, Ashley (left) and Mary Kate Olsen , (Photo by Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images)
-
DOUBLE, DOUBLE, TOIL AND TROUBLE - Made-for-TV Movie - Airdate: October 30, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) MARY-KATE (L) AND ASHLEY OLSEN
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 13: Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 46th Annual Writers Guild of America Awards on March 13, 1994 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the ABC Fall Season Kick-Off Cocktail Reception on September 13, 1994 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
HOW THE WEST WAS FUN - Made-for-TV Movie - Airdate: November 19, 1994. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) ASHLEY (L) AND MARY-KATE OLSEN
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
TWO OF A KIND - Cast Gallery - Shoot Date: July 15, 1998. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) MARY-KATE (L) AND ASHLEY OLSEN
-
TWO OF A KIND - Olsen Twins Gallery - Shoot Date: July 20, 1998. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) ASHLEY (L) AND MARY-KATE OLSEN
-
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY- 'Switching Goals' - Airdate: December 12, 1999. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) ASHLEY (L) AND MARY-KATE OLSEN
-
405514 177: Actresses Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen arrive on May 17, 2002 for the 29th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Madison Square Gardens'' Theater in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
-
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 18: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsenn attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Film 'Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle' at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2003 in Hollywood, California. The Film will be released nationwide June 27, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
HOLLYWOOD - JULY 26: Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 'Rush Hour 2' Hollywood Premiere on July 26, 2001 at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
HOLLYWOOD - DECEMBER 15: Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 'Anna and the King' Hollywood Premiere on December 15, 1999 at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 23: Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend Jive Records Hosts Release Party for NSYNC's New Album 'Celebrity' on July 23, 2001 at Moomba in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 Breakfast Sponsored by Lifetime Television - Inside at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)
-
Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
-
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen during Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pauley Pavillion in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during Post VMA Party Hosted by Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Guy Oseary - Inside at Ice House in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Porter Novelli- NY)
-
LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 1: Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the WB's premiere of 'The Last Samurai' held on December 1, 2003 at the Mann's Village Theatre, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen at the Phillips de Pury & Company in New York, New York (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)
-
FRANCE - FEBRUARY 11: Twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, already a household name in most of the USA, now launch their own clothing line for pre-teen girls in Paris, France on February 11, 2004. (Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Visit the Late Show with David Letterman - May 5, 2004 at Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
-
Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen during Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Visit MuchMusic Studios - August 30, 2005 at CHUM CITY TV Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen (Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic)
-
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Photo by Lorenzo Santini/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Actresses Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the launch of MARKTBeauty.com, an online beauty destination at The Penthouse at Smyth Hotel Tribeca on June 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
-
UNITED STATES - MAY 05: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Costume Institute Gala celebrating Superheroes:Fashion and Fantasy .. and held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
-
WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Ashley Olsen and sister Mary Kate Olsen sign their book 'Influence' at Borders Bookstore on November 12, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Ashley Olsen (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen attend 'The Union' premiere during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at North Cove at World Financial Center Plaza on April 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
-
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Dw by Kanye West Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Lycee Henri IV on October 1, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on June 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Lexus Design Disrupted Fashion Event at SIR Stage 37 on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Ashley Olsen (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen pose on the winners walk at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)