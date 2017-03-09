Cent kilos de moins pour «la plus grosse femme du monde»
Une Égyptienne qui serait la plus grosse femme du monde a perdu cent kilos grâce à un régime alimentaire liquide et une opération chirurgicale réussie, ont annoncé jeudi ses médecins indiens.
Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, 37 ans, pesait au départ quelque 500 kilogrammes en raison de son éléphantiasis, une pathologie qui provoque un gonflement des membres et d'autres parties du corps.
«Eman été opérée avec succès par sleeve gastrectomie laparoscopique le 7 mars 2017 à l'hôpital Saifee» de Bombay, selon un communiqué. Cette opération consiste à enlever une grande partie de l'estomac.
La patiente «est maintenant nourrie de fluides par voie orale et les accepte bien. La suite du traitement pour l'équipe soignante consistera à corriger tous les problèmes médicaux associés, pour la remettre en condition suffisante afin qu'elle puisse repartir en Égypte aussi vite que possible», poursuit le texte.
Le mois dernier, son chirurgien avait indiqué qu'il faudrait cependant à Mme Abd El Aty plusieurs mois de physiothérapie pour la muscler. Cette dernière parvient maintenant à s'asseoir.
L'histoire de cette femme qui n'avait pas pu sortir de chez elle depuis 25 ans avait fait le tour du monde et ému un chirurgien indien qui avait proposé à l'automne de l'opérer.
La malade était arrivée le mois dernier à Bombay pour y subir une chirurgie bariatrique, destinée à réduire la taille de son estomac.
Ma'am , Eman Ahmed (Egypt) 500kgs requested me 2 save her pls help me get her a medical visa as refused thru normal process @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/93Fwz6m8iL
— Dr Muffi Lakdawala (@DrMuffi) 5 décembre 2016
Une porte-parole a déclaré que le poids de l'habitante d'Alexandrie était graduellement descendu sous les 400 kilogrammes depuis son entrée à l'hôpital de Bombay début février.
«Eman a perdu plus de 100 kilogrammes et son poids diminue graduellement chaque jour grâce au traitement et au suivi» médical, a-t-elle dit à l'AFP.
Mme Abd El Aty avait eu des difficultés à se rendre en Inde. En raison de sa santé fragile, les compagnies aériennes étaient réticentes à la prendre à bord.
Elle avait finalement été transportée à bord d'un vol médicalisé spécialement aménagé.
Malgré sa perte de poids, l'Égyptienne serait toujours la plus grosse femme du monde. Avec 400 kilos, elle est loin devant l'actuelle détentrice du titre, l'Américaine Pauline Potter, pesée à 293 kilos en juillet dernier selon le livre Guinness des records.
Les opérations chirurgicales de réduction de poids sont de plus en plus fréquentes en Inde, où l'obésité est en hausse notamment dans les zones urbaines.