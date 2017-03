I just can't get enough from that shoot! Keep showing you Photo by @ulyanapashkova ❤ #shooting #fashion #blackandwhite #bnw #fashion #fashionmodel #model #vogue #igers #look #work #diversity #beauty #editorial #magazine #followme #like #inlove #makeup #hair #portrait #love #blackdress #shoulder #smokyeyes #studio #me

A post shared by Alexandra Kutas (@oleksandrakutas) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:31am PST