PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 02: Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2013-2014 at Grand Palais on July 2, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Kristen Stewart attends the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 23: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: Actress Kristen Stewart attends a special screening of 'On The Road' at Sundance Cinema on December 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2012 Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on December 1, 2012. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is presenting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Jeffery Katzenberg, and Honorary Awards to stunt performer Hal Needham, documentarian D.A. Pennebaker and arts advocate George Stevens Jr.at the inaugural Governors Awards event. AFP PHOTO / Krista KENNELL (Photo credit should read Krista Kennell/AFP/Getty Images)

US actress Kristen Stewart poses prior to the German premier of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' film premier in Berlin on November 16, 2012. AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC LAFARGUE (Photo credit should read FREDERIC LAFARGUE/AFP/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Actors Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attend the 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (La Saga Crepusculo: Amanecer Parte 2) premiere at the Kinepolis cinema on November 15, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 15: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (La Saga Crepusculo: Amanecer Parte 2) photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on November 15, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Kristen Stewart attends the UK Premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Kristen Stewart attends 'On The Road' New York Screening on November 8, 2012 in New York, United States. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 24: Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photo call while promoting 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' at Kumamo Shrine on October 24, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open on December 28 in Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 06: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 'On The Road' premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Kristen Stewart arrives at the Snow White & The Huntsman Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction on June 19, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 'Cosmopolis' premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

US actress Kristen Stewart and British actor Tom Sturridge arrive for the screening of 'On the Road' presented in competition at the 65th Cannes film festival on May 23, 2012 in Cannes. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/GettyImages)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the World Premiere of 'Snow White And The Huntsman' at The Empire and Odeon Leicester Square on May 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart attend the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at Westfield Stratford City on November 16, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Actress Kristen Stewart attends The Cinema Society & Everlon Diamond Knot Collection's screening of 'Welcome To The Rileys' on October 18, 2010 at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Actress Kristen Stewart attends The Cinema Society & Piaget screening of 'Twilight Saga: Eclipse' at the Crosby Street Hotel on June 28, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' during the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - MAY 03: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the 'American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity' exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' at Mann Westwood on November 16, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Kristen Stewart attends the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 4th Annual Governors Awards at Hollywood and Highland on December 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Actress Kristen Stewart attends 'On The Road' New York Premiere at SVA Theater on December 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 15: Kristen Stewart attends 'El Hormiguero' Tv show at Vertice Studio on November 15, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

US actress Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the premier of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' film premier in Leicester Square, central London, on November 14, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ANDREW COWIE (Photo credit should read ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Kristen Stewart visits 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 'On The Road' premiere during the 2012 AFI Fest presented by Audi at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 24: Actress Kristen Stewart waves to fans while promoting 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' at Kumamo Shrine on October 24, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open on December 28 in Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 12: Actress Kristen Stewart attends 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' during Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 03: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 3, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at a screening of Universal Pictures' 'Snow White and The Huntsman' at the Village Theatre on May 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the 'On The Road' Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 14: Kristin Stewart attends the World Premiere of 'Snow White and The Huntsman' at Empire Leicester Square on May 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 31: Actress Kristen Stewart attends Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at Galen Center on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: Actress Kristen Stewart speaks at the 'Snow White and the Huntsmen' Panel Discussion during Comic-Con 2011 on July 23, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at 'A Better Life' World Premiere Gala Screening during the 2011 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE on June 21, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 05: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Actress Kristin Stewart attends the 'Fierce People' screening at the Tribeca Film Festival April 24, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart at the premiere of 'Panic Room' at the Loews Century Plaza Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, March 18, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Actors Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson accept the Ultimate Choice award onstage during the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart speak at 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' Panel during Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attend the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at Westfield Stratford City on November 16, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart arrive at the Premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart are immortalized in a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor Taylor Lautner, actress Kristen Stewart and actor Rob Pattinson attend the Summit Entertainment 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' press conference at the Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con 2011 on July 21, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Summit Entertainment)

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive at Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' at L.A. Live's Nokia Theater on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart accept the Best Kiss Award onstage at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Actors Kristen Stewart (L) and Robert Pattinson arrive at the afterparty for the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' at the Hammer Museum on November 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart chat during the presentation of their new film 'The Twighlight Saga - New Moon' during the HVB youth event at the Olympic Hall on November 14, 2009 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart appear onstage at Summit's 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' Cast Tour at Hollywood and Highland on November 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actors Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson speak at 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' press conference during Comic-Con 2009 held at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2009 in San Diego, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Actress Kristen Stewart (L) and actor Robert Pattinson, winners of Best Movie, Best Kiss, Best Fight, Best Female Performance, Breakthrough Male Performance awards for 'Twilight' pose in the press room during the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on May 31, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

American actress Kristen Stewart (L) and British actor Robert Pattinson pose for photographs during the 'Twilight' press conference at Ebisu Garden Place on February 27, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open in Japan on April 4. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Actor Robert Pattinson (L) and Actress Kristen Stewart (R) arrive to attend a photocall for the Catherine Hardwicke's film 'Twilight' on December 8, 2008 at the Crillon Hotel in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'Twilight' at The Mann Village and Bruin Theatres on November 17, 2008 in Westwood, California. The film is based on the popular book series by author Stephanie Meyer. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)