A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman delivers advertising as she takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. The word reads, "No is no" written across her bare chest. REUTERS/Edgard GarridoTEMPLATE OUT

A demonstrator plays a drum as she takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. The word on her arm reads, "Whore". REUTERS/Edgard GarridoTEMPLATE OUT

A woman shake hands with another woman as they take part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. The word reads, "No is no" written across her bare chest. REUTERS/Edgard GarridoTEMPLATE OUT

Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017.The banner reads, ""Latin America will be all feminist". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A pregnant woman holds a flag as she takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. The flag reads, "Not one (woman) less. Alive we want us". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Demonstrators play drums as they take part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard GarridoTEMPLATE OUT

Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Lima, Peru, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana BazoTEMPLATE OUT

People participate in the International Women's Day "A Day Without a Woman" anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People participate in the International Women's Day "Day Without a Women" anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kat Bembi, 35, participates in the International Women's Day "Day Without a Women" anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Breanna Ramirez, 30, participates in the International Women's Day "Day Without a Women" anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. The writing on the mask reads "Not one (woman) less". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido