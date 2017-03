Les Canadiens pourraient attendre davantage à la frontière américaine

A vehicle entering from Canada pulls into the United States Border Inspection Station in Norton, Vermont, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. A bill to simplify crossing the Canadian-U.S. border moved ahead in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, with little time left to get it passed before lawmakers break to form a post-election legislature in the new year. Photographer: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images