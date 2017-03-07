Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

CIO et Jeux olympiques de 2024 : Frank Fredericks démissionne en raison d'allégations de corruption

 |  Par Associated Press
Publication: Mis à jour:
LAUSANNE, Suisse - Frank Fredericks a démissionné de son poste de superviseur des candidatures à l'obtention des Jeux olympiques de 2024 après qu'il eut été révélé qu'il a accepté un versement de quelque 300 000 $ US d'un dirigeant d'athlétisme banni.

Fredericks, membre du Comité international olympique (CIO), a déclaré que "Paris et Los Angeles ont présenté deux candidatures fantastiques et je ne veux pas devenir une distraction dans ce processus".

Le sprinter namibien, quadruple médaillé d'argent des JO, a ajouté que de démissionner de son poste de président de la commission d'évaluation du CIO est la meilleure décision "dans l'intérêt du processus de candidature".

Fredericks aurait normalement dû diriger une visite d'évaluation de la commission à Los Angeles, du 23 au 25 avril. Il ratera également le scrutin qui désignera la ville hôtesse de septembre prochain.

Vendredi dernier, Fredericks a indiqué avoir contacté la commission d'éthique du CIO avant que le quotidien français Le Monde ne rapporte qu'une compagnie qui lui est liée ait reçu un versement de 299 300 $ le 2 octobre 2009, le jour où Rio de Janeiro a obtenu les Jeux olympiques d'été 2016.

Fredericks nie avoir commis tout acte répréhensible.

Discussions