Washington songe a séparer les enfants clandestins de leurs parents
Le secrétaire américain à la Sécurité intérieure John Kelly a déclaré lundi qu'il envisageait de séparer les enfants de leurs parents immigrés clandestins, dans le but de décourager un maximum de personnes d'entrer aux Etats-Unis illégalement.
"Je ferais presque n'importe quoi pour dissuader les gens d'Amérique centrale de se lancer dans ces réseaux très dangereux qui les amènent à travers le Mexique et jusqu'aux Etats-Unis", a affirmé M. Kelly dans une interview sur CNN.
Selon lui le Mexique est lui aussi déterminé à détruire ces réseaux de passeurs très dangereux dans lesquels une immense majorité de femmes subissent des violences sexuelles, selon le ministre.
"Nous avons beaucoup d'expérience pour nous occuper des mineurs non accompagnés", en les mettant dans des foyers spécialisés ou en les rapprochant de familles d'accueil, a encore souligné John Kelly.
"Donc oui, j'envisage, dans le but de dissuader davantage de mouvements par le biais de ces terribles réseaux" de séparer les enfants de leurs parents qui seraient entrés illégalement aux Etats-Unis. "On traiterait bien ces enfants pendant qu'on s'occupe de leurs parents", a encore affirmé le ministre de la Sécurité intérieure.
Cet ancien général est en charge du contrôle de l'immigration et de la construction d'un mur à la frontière avec le Mexique. Il est à la tête du troisième plus grand ministère des Etats-Unis (après ceux de la Défense et des Anciens combattants), pour lequel travaillent 240 000 fonctionnaires et qui chapeaute 22 agences fédérales ayant pour mission de "protéger le pays des nombreuses menaces auxquelles il est confronté".
A ce titre, M. Kelly est un des féroces partisans des décrets anti-immigration édictés par Donald Trump. Il avait notamment vivement regretté que le premier décret pris fin janvier soit bloqué en justice, estimant que les juges américains vivaient "dans une bulle" qui les empêchait de voir la véritable menace pour le pays.
Lundi, le président américain a signé un nouveau décret pour remplacer le premier, qui a été révoqué. Ce nouveau texte interdit pendant 90 jours l'entrée aux Etats-Unis de ressortissants de six pays musulmans.
VOIR AUSSI:
-
People hold signs outside the United States consulate during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
People sit in the street outside the United States consulate during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
People walk towards the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
People sit in the street outside the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
People walk towards the United States consulate (at rear) during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
A child holds a sign reading "Be Nice" during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, outside the United States consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
People take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban outside the United States consulate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 30 : Protesters gather at the Consulate of the United States of America, in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Protesters came out to demonstrate against a recent ban on travel, transit and immigration by people hailing from seven predominantly Muslim countries, enacted through an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Giordano Ciampini/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter