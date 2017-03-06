Bombardier s'amène en Formule 1... avec Lance Stroll
Bombardier fait le saut en Formule 1: la division des avions d'affaires de la multinationale québécoise a décidé de devenir l'un des commanditaires de son compatriote Lance Stroll, qui fera ses débuts cette saison avec l'écurie Williams.
Il s'agit d'une entente de partenariat d'une saison qu'ont paraphé Bombardier et l'écurie anglaise. Les termes financiers n'ont pas été dévoilés.
Cette entente permettra au constructeur d'avions et de matériel roulant de voir son logo apposé sur le casque de Stroll. Il sera également visible dans les garages de l'écurie lors de toutes les courses du calendrier 2017.
"Ce partenariat offre à Bombardier Avions d'affaires une occasion unique d'augmenter son rayonnement auprès d'une clientèle au niveau global", a indiqué la compagnie par communiqué. Pour Williams, cette association se voulait naturelle tant les deux groupes "partagent des valeurs de base similaires".
La saison de la Formule 1 se mettra en branle le 26 mars prochain, à Melbourne, en Australie. Stroll participera quant à lui à la deuxième session d'essais hivernaux au courant de la présente semaine. La semaine dernière, sa première participation officielle à des essais de Formule 1 a été ponctuée de trois sorties de piste en deux jours.
Voir aussi:
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll poses for photographers beside this years Formula 1 car at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll attends a media conference at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll attends a media conference at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll (L) and team-mate Valteri Bottas attend a media conference at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll (L) and team-mate Valteri Bottas attend a media conference at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll (L) poses for photographers with team-mate Valteri Bottas beside this year's Formula 1 car at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll (L) poses for photographers with team-mate Valteri Bottas beside this year's Formula 1 car at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll (L) poses for photographers with team-mate Valteri Bottas beside this year's Formula 1 car at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The newly announced Williams Martini Racing driver for the 2017 season Lance Stroll poses for photographers beside this years Formula 1 car at their base in Wantage, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
-
The Williams of Lance Stroll during day three of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain.(Photo by Jordi Galbany/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
The Williams of Lance Stroll during day three of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain.(Photo by Jordi Galbany/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
MONTMELO, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Lance Stroll of Canada and Williams walks from his car after crashing on track during day three of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Williams Martini Racing's Canadian drive Lance Stroll drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the third day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. / AFP / JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
MONTMELO, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Williams Martini Racing Williams FW40 Mercedes on track during day three of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
-
Williams Martini Racing's Canadian drive Lance Stroll drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the third day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. / AFP / JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Williams Martini Racing's Canadian drive Lance Stroll drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the third day of the first week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. / AFP / JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter