La maison Saint Laurent épinglée pour des affiches «choquantes»

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Autumn/Winter 2017/18 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Fashion Week in Paris, France February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TEMPLATE OUT