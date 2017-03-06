Juge emprisonné en Turquie: un tribunal de l'ONU en appellera au Conseil de sécurité

A man holds a copy of today's Cumhuriyet with its headline that reads "Black Day of the Press" as journalists gathered to protest against the jailing of opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper's editor-in-chief Can Dundar and Ankara representative Erdem Gul, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. The journalists accused the government of silencing critics and attempting to cover-up a scandal after Dundar and Gul were jailed on terror and espionage charges for their reports on alleged Turkish arms smuggling to Syria. Dundar and Gul were sent to a prison in Istanbul late on Thursday, accused of willingly aiding a terror organization and revealing state secrets, amid deepening concerns over media freedoms in the country that aspires to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Journalists march in protest against the jailing of opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper's editor-in-chief Can Dundar and Ankara representative Erdem Gul, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. The journalists accused the government of silencing critics and attempting to cover-up a scandal after Dundar and Gul were jailed on terror and espionage charges for their reports on alleged Turkish arms smuggling to Syria. Dundar and Gul were sent to a prison in Istanbul late on Thursday, accused of willingly aiding a terror organization and revealing state secrets, amid deepening concerns over media freedoms in the country that aspires to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015 photo, Can Dundar, right, the editor-in-chief of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, and Erdem Gul, left, the paper's Ankara representative, speak to the media outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey. In new blow to media freedoms in Turkey, a court on Thursday ordered the two prominent opposition journalists jailed pending trial over charges of willingly aiding an armed group and of espionage for revealing state secrets for their reports on alleged arms smuggling to Syria. In May, the Cumhuriyet paper published what it said were images of Turkish trucks carrying ammunition to Syrian militants. (Vedat Arik/Cumhuriyet via AP) TURKEY OUT

Ahmet Tuncay Ozkan, right, and Mustafa Balbay, two leading investigative journalists who were elected as lawmakers, smile to cheering colleagues at the Turkey's Parliament that kicks off new term following the Nov. 1 elections, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Mustafa Balbay, a Turkish journalist, who was elected a lawmaker in 2011 and in 2015 twice, takes his office oath at the parliament after spending nearly five years in jail, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015. Balbay was released by an Istanbul court in 2013 following a Constitutional Court ruling that his lengthy imprisonment amounted to a â violation of the law â and a â violation of his right to be elected.â Balbay was sentenced to 34 years and eight months in prison for allegedly being a member of a network of people, including top ex-military personnel, journalists, politicians and academics, who were accused of plotting to overthrow Turkey's then Prime Minister Tayyip Erdoganâs government.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)