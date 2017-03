La mission du Canada en Ukraine est prolongée au moins jusqu'en 2019

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and his son Xavier attend Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian military instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) attends Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian military instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian military instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and his son Xavier (L) attend Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian military instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) and his son Xavier (L) attend Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian military instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) attends Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian military instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau visit the monument to the so-called "Heavenly Sotnya" (Hundred) in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a signing ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and his son Xavier (R) place flowers at a monument for Holodomor victims in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier place flowers at a monument for Holodomor victims in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

