First, here's what the average price in Toronto will buy you in Toronto: A modest, three-bedroom, two-bath house near Chinatown. It features central air conditioning and two parking spots, and is asking $1,499,000. Listing.

In Montreal, you can get a named home for Toronto's average house price. The Maison Marguerite-Hay features three bedrooms and two baths on 3,600 square feet of living space. Asking $1,469,000. Listing.

This eight-bedroom, nine-bath property has nearly 11,000 square feet of finished space and comes with a sauna, gym, 3D cinema, pool table and hot tub, among many other features. At 900 square feet, the master bedroom alone is larger than the average Toronto condo. Asking $1.5 million. Listing.

This three-story house in Rockcliffe Park features four bedrooms and three baths, and is located near two of Ottawa's most prestigious private schools. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

This nearly 2,400-square-foot home in central Saskatoon has three bedrooms and four baths, and come with amenities such as heated floors and a camera security system. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom executive townhome is walking distance to downtown and features 11-foot ceilings and 2,081 square feet of finished space. Asking $1.45 million. Listing.

This four-bedroom house has more than 3,900 square feet of finished space and features ensuite baths in each bedroom. The master bedroom has its own wet bar and Jacuzzi. Asking $1,477,700. Listing.