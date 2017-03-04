Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Que pourriez-vous acheter au Canada au prix fou des maisons à Toronto

Sans grande surprise, le prix des propriétés à Toronto a atteint un autre record en février avec un prix moyen des maisons détachées vendues s’élevant à 1,57 million, une hausse de 29,8% par rapport à l’année dernière.

Même la banlieue a rejoint le club des maisons à un million de dollars, rapporte le Toronto Real Estate Board.

Il coûte donc maintenant plus cher de vivre dans le Grand Toronto que dans la région métropolitaine de New York.

Les experts en immobilier commencent à être nerveux. L’économiste en chef de la Banque de Montréal, Douglas Porter, a récemment déclaré que Toronto était dans une bulle immobilière.

Les prix à Toronto sont tellement élevés qu’il pourrait donner envie à certains d’envisager de déménager dans d’autres villes où ils pourraient acheter des maisons pour des centaines de milliers de dollars de moins.

Pour comparer, voici ce que le prix moyen des maisons à Toronto leur permettrait d’acheter ailleurs au Canada.

  • Toronto

    First, here's what the average price in Toronto will buy you in Toronto: A modest, three-bedroom, two-bath house near Chinatown. It features central air conditioning and two parking spots, and is asking $1,499,000. Listing.

  • Une maison historique dans le Vieux Port de Montréal

    In Montreal, you can get a named home for Toronto's average house price. The Maison Marguerite-Hay features three bedrooms and two baths on 3,600 square feet of living space. Asking $1,469,000. Listing.

  • Un palais en banlieue de Halifax

    This eight-bedroom, nine-bath property has nearly 11,000 square feet of finished space and comes with a sauna, gym, 3D cinema, pool table and hot tub, among many other features. At 900 square feet, the master bedroom alone is larger than the average Toronto condo. Asking $1.5 million. Listing.

  • Une maison traditionnelle dans l'un des quartiers les plus riches d'Ottawa

    This three-story house in Rockcliffe Park features four bedrooms and three baths, and is located near two of Ottawa's most prestigious private schools. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

  • Une maison lumineuse à Saskatoon

    This nearly 2,400-square-foot home in central Saskatoon has three bedrooms and four baths, and come with amenities such as heated floors and a camera security system. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

  • Une maison de ville moderne à Calgary

    This three-bedroom, four-bathroom executive townhome is walking distance to downtown and features 11-foot ceilings and 2,081 square feet of finished space. Asking $1.45 million. Listing.

  • Une énorme maison à Edmonton

    This four-bedroom house has more than 3,900 square feet of finished space and features ensuite baths in each bedroom. The master bedroom has its own wet bar and Jacuzzi. Asking $1,477,700. Listing.

  • Pendant ce temps, à Vancouver...

    Home sales have dropped off a cliff and prices have started to soften in Vancouver's housing market, but it remains Canada's priciest city for residential real estate. For $1.5 million, you can buy this three-bedroom, two-bath house with a two-bedroom basement suite, and 1,935 square feet of living space. Listing.

