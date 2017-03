Ed Sheeran écrase le record d'écoutes sur Spotify

1. Surprising this young fan This teenage fan of Ed's was surprised when, during a TV spot where she performed one of his songs on a karaoke machine, he put in an impromptu appearance behind her. D'aww.

2. Refusing to dye his hair In the early days of his career, Ed was advised to dye his hair by record executives, but he stuck to his guns... and it turns out that was definitely the right thing to do!

3. The 'Thinking Out Loud' video Look at him dance!

4. Crying at the end of 'The Notebook' Tissues at the ready should you ever be lucky enough to watch a rom-com with Ed Sheeran - during an interview he once revealed the last time he'd cried was at the end of 'The Notebook'. Ed, if you're a bird than we're a bird. Or whatever that bird-related quote is.

5. Hanging out with his 'best friend' Not sure if we're more jealous of Ed or Kermit to be honest with you.

6. His 10/10 comeback to Noel Gallagher. How did Ed cope with rock royalty claiming he "didn't want to live in a world where Ed Sheeran sells out Wembley Stadium"? Shouting? Screaming? Embarrassing Twitter shade? No, Ed stayed calm and collected. And offered Noel free tickets via text, of course. Classy.

7. Throwing a suit on for Victoria's Secret True, we love Ed in a plaid shirt and jeans, but he certainly scrubs up well too.

8. Serenading a terminally ill fan After Ed learned that it was one of his teenage fan's dying wishes to have him perform for her, he telephoned her directly as she lay in her hospital bed and performed his song 'Little Bird' for her, which her brother claims "sang her to sleep".

9. Defending Taylor Swift Like every famous person ever to exist, Ed is close pals with Taylor Swift, who he collaborated with on the duet 'Everything Has Changed'. When a journalist asked him what he thought about her reputation as a serial dater, he fired back: "I don’t like when people take shots at her because I do know her personally and I think people get the wrong end of the stick. "She’s so successful and she’s so nice and sweet to everyone that she meets, there is nothing bad to say but she was being pictured with a lot of dudes!"

10. Literally every single time he's been photographed with his cat There is so much to love in this photo, we're not even sure where to start.